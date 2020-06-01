How to Watch The ‘Iconic: TLC’ CW Special Online Without Cable

There are no scrubs allowed on this new music special called Iconic: TLC, coming to The CW on Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Iconic: TLC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Iconic: TLC’ Preview

This original music collaboration special features the surviving members of groundbreaking R&B group TLC. Hosted by musician/actress Jordin Sparks, the special will pay tribute to one of the most iconic female music groups of all time.

According to The CW’s press release, the special “features four artists performing genre-busting covers of TLC’s biggest hits like you’ve never seen before. TLC and the artists will be connected by video chat to watch the incredible at-home performances, then TLC will select one of the artists to collaborate with in a final, show-stopping performance. Music fans can hear all the exclusive songs on iHeartRadio stations across the country the following day, Tuesday, June 2, and re-watch the performances and show on The CW app and CWTV.com free, with no login or authentication and fully ad-supported.”

The four featured artists include:

Country music duo LOCASH

R&B and Hip-Hop sister duo Ceraadi

Platinum-certified pop singer MAX

Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Ally Brooke

The show is based on the Korean television sensation called Immortal Songs: Singing the Legends, which has aired over 400 episodes on KBS (Korean Broadcasting Station).

Over the course of their career, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas had six songs that charted at No. 1 or No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and three other songs that hit the Top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Chart. They are the second-highest-selling girl group of all time behind the Spice Girls.

Tragically, in 2002, Lopes was killed in a car accident while doing charity work in Honduras. She was driving the car and swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, which sent her SUV rolling off the road. Lopez was thrown from the vehicle and died instantly. The three passengers all survived, including her sister, Reigndrop.

When she died, Lopes was in the process of establishing two educational centers for Honduran children. After her death, the Lopes family started the Lisa Lopes Foundation, which is “dedicated to assisting families in need, with a focus on the Arts, while educating and helping individuals implement a healthier way of life.”

Iconic: TLC airs Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

