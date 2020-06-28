How to Watch I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Documentary Online

The latest true-crime docuseries is I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, a look at author Michelle McNamara’s hunt for the Golden State Killer, who was actually caught two years after her untimely death. It premieres Sunday, June 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

I'll Be Gone In the Dark (2020): Official Trailer | HBOI’ll Be Gone in the Dark is a new six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name, which explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of a violent predator she dubbed the Golden State Killer. Directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus. #HBO #IllBeGoneIntheDark #HBODocs Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Official Site of I'll Be Gone in the Dark on HBO: https://itsh.bo/gone-in-dark-doc Watch Now Get HBO: https://itsh.bo/ways-to-get Get More HBO Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo I'll Be Gone In the Dark (2020): Official Trailer | HBO 2020-06-10T16:00:03Z

This new six-part documentary series is based on the best-selling book “I’ll Be Gone In The Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search For The Golden State Killer” by Michelle McNamara, a true-crime author who died suddenly in her sleep in 2016 of what was ruled to be an accidental overdose. The book was released posthumously in 2018 and, just two months later, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office arrested 72-year-old former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, identifying him through DNA evidence as the notorious Golden State Killer.

The docuseries will explore McNamara’s investigation “into the dark world of a violent predator she dubbed the Golden State Killer.” Said killer terrorized California in the 1970s and 1980s, responsible for 50 home-invasion rapes and 12 murders.

According to HBO’s press release, “This series gives voice to the survivors and their families, documenting an era when sex crimes were often dismissed or hidden in shame. A timely inquiry into our macabre preoccupation with true crime and a cautionary tale of the dangerous lure of addiction, the series is a riveting meditation on obsession and loss, chronicling the unrelenting path of a mysterious killer and the fierce determination of one woman to bring the case to light.”

McNamara, who was married to comedian Patton Oswalt from 2005 until her death, had an “obsession with unsolved cases.” “Delving into the world of online chat rooms and crime blogs, she became immersed in the graphic details of the Golden State Killer case, along the way connecting with like-minded sleuths, trading facts, photos, and leads.

I'll Be Gone In the Dark (2020): Official Teaser | HBOI’ll Be Gone in the Dark is a new six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name, which explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of a violent predator she dubbed the Golden State Killer. Directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark premieres June 28 on HBO.#HBO #HBODocs #IllBeGoneIntheDark Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Watch Now HBO NOW: https://play.hbonow.com HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Get More HBO Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/documentaries Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBODocs Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbodocs I'll Be Gone In the Dark (2020): Official Teaser | HBO 2020-05-03T23:45:00Z

“McNamara’s blog about unsolved crimes, True Crime Diary, chronicled her obsession and led to a lengthy article about the case for Los Angeles Magazine, which resulted in her landing a major book deal. Committed to solving the case, the investigative research consumed her, and she became more and more plagued by dark thoughts and a growing sense of angst. The demands of balancing her self-described addiction to her work with her family life pulled McNamara in competing directions and she became increasingly reliant upon prescription drugs to manage her mounting anxieties. After a string of sleepless nights and harrowing nightmares, McNamara tragically died of an accidental overdose in her sleep with her manuscript unfinished. After her death, Oswalt enlisted his wife’s fellow sleuths, Paul Haynes and Billy Jensen to help finish and publish her book, which received rave reviews and went on to become a 2018 New York Times bestseller.”

The docuseries will feature excerpts from the book read by actor Amy Ryan, as well as using archival footage and police files, new interviews with detectives, survivors, and family members of the killer.

“McNamara’s unwavering resolve, the survivors’ fortitude to tell their stories, and the decades-long dedication of local investigators result in a shattering portrait of a fear-gripped community and the eventual path to justice,” says HBO.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

