How to Watch Ken Griffey Jr. Documentary Online Without Cable

Junior, a new documentary about Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr., premieres on the MLB Network Sunday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Junior on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Junior’ Preview

This is Us Emmy Award-winner Sterling K. Brown narrates this documentary about the unique career of one of the most popular baseball players in the 20th century. Following in his father’s footsteps, Griffey Jr. spent the first ten years of his playing career with the Seattle Mariners before heading to Cincinnati to play for the Reds for nine seasons. In that time, Griffey transcended the game of baseball, becoming a pop culture icon. He was the second athlete after Michael Jordan to have a line of tennis shoes named after him, and his 1989 rookie card was one of the most coveted baseball cards in history.

While he never won a World Series, his career was storied and one-of-a-kind, and many of his more incredible moments are captured in Junior. The film relives one of the greater father-son moments in sports history. He played with his dad, Ken Griffey Sr., in Seattle, and for the first time in Major League Baseball history, Griffey and his father hit a home run in the same game. They became the first father-son combo to do that while wearing the same uniform — and they remain the only ones to do so.

The moment was one of many shown in the documentary that encapsulates the greatness of Griffey. Former Mariners manager Lou Piniella and former teammates Edgar Martinez, Joey Cora and Jay Buhner also appear in the documentary, as does one famous athlete whom Griffey’s legacy left a lasting mark on: King James.

NBA legend LeBron James also shows up in Junior quite a bit to discuss Griffey’s influence, and Griffey and his wife Melissa have a special story about the time they spent with James during the early days of his career.

“When LeBron became a pro, his first Christmas was at our house. He was in Orlando and Melissa and I cooked him Christmas dinner along with a couple of his teammates. It was pretty sweet to have a guy — 18 years old, I remember those days, to be a phenom. He came over to the house and we had dinner and watched a game, and I’ve been a big fan of his ever since. He’s done some things with his school [for kids] and being an activist that are just phenomenal. Let alone being a great basketball player, he’s just a great person,” Griffey said.

Griffey returned to the Mariners in 2009, spending his final two seasons right where he started. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2016, getting 99.32 percent of the vote.