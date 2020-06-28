How to Watch Man City vs Newcastle FA Cup in USA

Newcastle will host Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals at St James’ Park Sunday.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Pep Guardiola and his squad are coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss to Chelsea Thursday at Stamford Bridge. The loss ended Man City’s two-year reign as champions, and has forced the team to take things one game at a time. Right now, that means prioritizing Newcastle and the FA Cup.

“We’ll have to recover for next season, to be more consistent, and recover the points we missed this season … It’s important to get to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, get qualification for the Champions League, and after that the Champions League itself. I’ve never thought ‘always we can win’, but we can say, the last 10 competitions we played as a club we won eight titles. That’s never happened before in this country. You cannot win all the time and always,” Guardiola said after the loss.

Newcastle United is 2-0 in the last two FA Cup matches against Man City at home, but they’ll face arguably their toughest test in recent memory Sunday. Manager Steve Bruce told the media it was a test his team knew was coming.

“If you are going to win the FA Cup, you are going to have come against a big team sooner or later,” Bruce said this week . “Make no mistake, we could not have wished for more difficult opponents — especially on the back of what has just happened. They are a fantastic outfit and have truly great players. They are serial winners, so we will have to be at our best and produce all the stops.”

Newcastle have not made the finals of the FA cup since the 2004-05 season, and they’ll likely be shorthanded Sunday. Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden are both nursing injuries and are questionable to play. It’s possible Sean and Matthew Longstaff could return considering the magnitude of the match, but that won’t be known until Sunday. The Magpies have scored more goals than any other club left remaining in the tournament, so they should give Guardiola and company everything they can handle.