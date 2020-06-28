How to Watch Man City vs Newcastle FA Cup in USA

Newcastle will host Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals at St James’ Park Sunday.
In the United States, the match (1:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch every FA Cup match live on ESPN+:
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview
Newcastle have not made the finals of the FA cup since the 2004-05 season, and they’ll likely be shorthanded Sunday. Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden are both nursing injuries and are questionable to play. It’s possible Sean and Matthew Longstaff could return considering the magnitude of the match, but that won’t be known until Sunday. The Magpies have scored more goals than any other club left remaining in the tournament, so they should give Guardiola and company everything they can handle.
