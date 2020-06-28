NYC Pride March 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

ABC is broadcasting a virtual New York City Pride March this year, airing on Sunday, June 28 at 12pm ET.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the NYC Pride Parade on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets):

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch the show live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

New York City Pride March 2020 Preview

WABC Channel 7 & @NYCPride have a special #Pride broadcast event Sunday, June 28 from noon to 2 pm EST to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March. 2020 Grand Marshals: Dan Levy, The Ali Forney Center, Yanzi Peng, and Victoria Cruz. @nycgo #NYCPride #LGBTQ #PRIDE2020 pic.twitter.com/ENEYfuqcp6 — Canada's Travel Guy (@JimByersTravel) June 27, 2020

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the NYC Pride parade will be a virtual event this year, in compliance with ongoing social distancing orders in New York City. The event, broadcast on ABC, runs for 2 hours from 12 pm until 2 pm ET.

While Pride is normally a heavily attended in-person parade celebration through Manhattan (an event that is not currently possible with COVID-19), this year’s Pride has been carefully scheduled to make sure that all attendees can still participate safely, from the comfort of their homes.

On NYC Pride’s website, they encourage attendees to “Join NYC Pride in 2020 as we virtually advocate, educate and celebrate for an inclusive and equal future without discrimination.” Ahead of the June 28 march, NYC Pride programmed over 50 events in support of the LGBTQIA community. You can find their full list of offerings here.

According to NYCPride.org, Artists including Janelle Monáe, Deborah Cox, Billy Porter, Luísa Sonza, Rufus Wainwright, Michael James Scott, Tangina Stone, and Monét X Change are anticipated to perform. Coco & Breezy will be DJ the event and premiering their new single, entitled “Convo.” The event will also include guest appearances from Angelica Ross, MJ Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Miss Richfield 1981, Margaret Cho, Gloria Estefan, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Tamron Hall, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tituss Burgess, Scott Turner Schofield, and Tatiana Maslany.

The 2020 Grand Marshalls for the parade’s 50th Anniversary celebration are Dan Levy, The Ali Forney Center, Yanzi Peng, and Victoria Cruz. The ABC 7 broadcast is hosted by Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg,

It's the final day of our Savor Pride web series with our partner @godslovenyc and we're so excited to present everyone with our final chef, Liz Alpern who will be preparing beautiful, seasonal beet borscht (a soup good for your heart) at 7:00 pm EDT on our Facebook page! pic.twitter.com/lgASOh2UiL — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) June 27, 2020

Ahead of the march, which marks the conclusion of NYC Pride festivities for the month of June, NYC Pride hosted a cooking webinar series. Their last “Savor Pride” webinar was on June 27, featuring Chef Liz Alpern.

NYC Pride also made a call to action in the form of a virtual rally on June 26. In their description of the event, which took its cues from the first Rally in 1969 (one month after the Stonewall Riots), they wrote, “Hosted by trans journalist Ashlee Marie Preston and trans actor Brian Michael Smith, join the community as we rally together to take a stand against police brutality and discrimination. Show up in force as a community to change the future and make your voice heard in this re-imagined Rally experience.”

