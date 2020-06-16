How to Watch ‘One Day at a Time’ Animated Special Online

At the end of April, One Day at a Time aired an unscheduled midseason finale after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its production to shut down. Now, the show is back with a special one-off animated special, premiering Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on POP TV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the One Day at a Time animated special on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘One Day at a Time’ Animated Special Preview

Cubans in an Uber (Animated) | One Day At A Time

After production shut down this spring, One Day at a Time was only able to air six of its planned 14 episodes for the fourth season of the show, which POP TV rescued after Netflix canceled the sitcom after three seasons.

But on June 16, the regular cast plus guest-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melissa Fumero, and Gloria Estefan are coming together for an animated special called “The Politics Episode,” which will focus on a visit from Penelope’s (Justina Machado) conservative cousin Estrellita (Fumero) and aunt and uncle Mirtha (Estefan) and Juanito (Miranda).

Co-creator Mike Royce told the A.V. Club that it was an adjustment going from a live sitcom to doing voice acting, but the actors all rose to the occasion.

“They all just killed it. They were able to turn all the jokes, and they were able to bring all the emotion. They sounded like they were talking to each other. At the end, they made me tear up — which, I think if a cartoon is making you cry, then I guess we’re doing a good job,” said Royce.

Co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett added that the topic of the episode, much like a lot of the series in general, is drawn from her own life experiences.

“Half of my Cuban relatives are on the West Coast, and then I have a bunch that are also in Miami. I still love my Miami relatives very, very much, but some of them are conservative. Some of them voted for 45. We have conversations with one another, mostly poking fun at one another in a loving way, but also trying to get our points across,” said Calderon Kellett, adding, “We really wanted to get this show out before the election to encourage conversation, because like you said, this is something that happens within the Latinx community. Just this week, I’m having a lot of conversations about anti-blackness in the Latinx community, which a lot of people don’t know about, but we have a deep history. I mean, they can keep the Conquistadors were the first ones to bring slaves over to Latin America. Latin America has a 300-year-old relationship with anti-blackness and slavery, whereas America has 200 years. We have 100 years on them. So, it makes for a very layered experience.”

The EPs also revealed that the script was originally meant to be a regular live-action episode and it stayed “basically the same” for the animated special.

The One Day at a Time animated special airs Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on POP TV.

