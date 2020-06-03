How to Order UFC 250 PPV

The UFC is back in action for another stacked card as two-division champ Amanda Nunes battles featherweight contender Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250 from Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The early prelims (6 p.m. ET start time) and prelims (8 p.m. ET) can both be watched on ESPN or ESPN+, while the main PPV card (10 p.m. ET) can only be ordered through ESPN+. Pricing of the PPV depends on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a full rundown of your options:

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 250 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($4.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), and then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 250 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 250? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Additionally, if you want the special bundle price, you can still get it even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber. The only difference is instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 250 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Nunes vs Spencer and the complete UFC 250 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer will face off in the main event on Saturday after their initial date was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns. Nunes is widely regarded as the greatest of all time when it comes to women’s MMA, having mowed through nearly two full divisions since her loss to Cat Zingano back in 2014. She’s won 10 straight fights, with only three going to decision.

Spencer is 8-1 in her MMA career, but suffered the lone loss in July of last year to Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino. She bounced back from that with a win in February with a first-round knockout of Zarah Fairn dos Santos.

Despite Spencer’s success, she’s still seen as a huge underdog in the fight. Nunes is listed as a -590 favorite to retain her featherweight title.

After spending a busy week in Florida, the UFC held their first event back in Las Vegas last weekend, when Gilbert Burns dominated former champ Tyron Woodley.

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

The pair of bantamweight bouts featuring Assuncao vs. Garbrandt and Sterling vs. Sandhagen have major implications. The sudden retirement of Henry Cejudo following his win last month against Dominick Cruz has left a vacant spot atop the bantamweight rankings.

Garbrandt, a former champion in the division, hasn’t competed since March of 2019 and has suffered three consecutive losses — two at the hands of TJ Dillashaw via knockout. Another loss would be devastating, but a win will help him climb back into the championship picture — although that could be said for all four bantamweight fighters.

However, at least for the meantime, UFC President Dana White has a plan to fill the champion slot. White spilled the beans that the organization is eyeing a fight between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Petr Yan for the bantamweight title.

“We don’t have a date or a place set for that, but that’s the fight we are looking at right now,” White told ESPN.

Yan is on a nine-fight win streak and is undefeated since coming to the UFC in 2018. His latest win was a head-kick knockout victory against Urijah Faber in December. Aldo has lost four of his last six fights, including the last two by decision.