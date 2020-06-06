How to Watch Psycho Yoga Instructor Online Without Cable

The latest scripted thriller coming to Lifetime is Psycho Yoga Instructor, which premieres Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Psycho Yoga Instructor

‘Psycho Yoga Instructor’ Preview

Lifetime’s latest movie thriller is about a — you guessed it — psychotic yoga instructor, played by Panos Vlahos. In the movie, which was filmed under the title The Perfect Pose, he worms his way into the life of a married woman and she must do all she can to save herself and her family.

According to the description from Lifetime, “Justine Grace (Ashley Wood) is desperate to sort out her life, her marriage to her husband Tom (Brady Smith), and herself. When Domenic (Vlahos), a handsome yoga teacher, takes an interest in her, it seems like he might be the one to finally bring happiness to her life. However, he has ideas that go beyond yoga. Justine must find the strength within herself to save her marriage, save her life, and survive a sociopath as he tries to seduce her into the perfect pose.”

According to actual yoga instructor Ashley Platz, the movie used her as a consultant in order to make the yoga sessions look realistic. She writes on Instagram, “I’ve had the best time being a Yoga Consultant on the indie drama The Perfect Pose. They even let me stand in for the lead and get my own practice in while they set lights. Thanks to @torchwoodla for thinking of me for this movie. FINALLY a movie with yoga in it that won’t make you cringe at how bad the alignment is! Lol.”

And star Wood says on her own Instagram post, “We made a movie in 12 days. I’m so proud of this project. Can’t wait for you all to see it in 2020.”

Psycho Yoga Instructor is the first of several new thrillers premiering in the month of June: Dying for Motherhood premieres Friday, June 12, and Their Killer Affair premieres Saturday, June 13, both at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Then on Father’s Day weekend, the network will air a movie marathon highlighting the best and worst Lifetime dads. On the Fourth of July weekend, there will be a special marathon of the network’s best thrillers, followed by new original movies premiering on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Psycho Yoga Instructor premieres Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

