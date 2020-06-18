How to Watch RBC Heritage 2020 Online Without Cable

After a successful return last week, the PGA Tour heads to South Carolina with a star-studded field in tow for the RBC Heritage.

Television coverage of the RBC Heritage Challenge will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch complete coverage of the tournament streaming on your computer, phone, or other device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the RBC Heritage via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Watch PGA Tour Live on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the RBC Heritage on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the RBC Heritage on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 60-plus live TV channels included in Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the RBC Heritage live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

RBC Heritage Preview

Thanks to the PGA Tour being shut down for three months, the RBC Heritage will host some major and unfamiliar star-power, with the top five golfers in the world all in the field. The event usually occupies the week after the Masters, which leads to many of the top golfers skipping out on the weekend at Hilton Head. For example, world No. 1 Rory McIlroy will be playing the course for the first time since 2009.

“It feels great to look down the range and see … most of the top players in the world here,” McIlroy told The Associated Press. “We all want to play against the best fields week in, week out. I guess its silver lining to all this is that it seems like all the top guys are going to play a little more often going forward, and that’s a good thing for the tour and for us and for the people at home that are watching.”

If the tournament plays out anything like last weekend, fans will be in for a treat. With no live audience in attendance at Colonial, Daniel Berger won a playoff against Collin Morikawa.

“It was a little different for sure, but in the end, I was holding the trophy,” Berger said after the victory. “And that’s all that matters to me.”

The PGA Tour has scored a victory on the safety front in its return, with no positive results for COVID-19 arising from the 954 tests they have issued over the last two weeks.

“It doesn’t surprise me, because I feel like the plan that has been put in place here has been very good,” McIlroy said. “It’s great to hear that two weeks in a row there’s no positive tests. That’s what we just have to keep doing.

“Just because things are starting to lift and it’s getting a little more normal doesn’t mean that we just stop doing what we’ve been doing over the last 12 weeks. We still need to stay pretty vigilant.

“People have called it, like, this coronavirus fatigue or whatever, where people could become a little more complacent or sloppy. But again, most guys out here, their career really matters to them and they’re going to do everything they can to make sure that they’re safe and the people that they’re coming in contact with are safe.”

McIlroy, who finished tied for 32nd last weekend, is the betting favorite for the tournament. He’s closely followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Here’s a list of names to watch atop the betting odds: