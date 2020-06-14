Real Madrid vs Eibar Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Real Madrid returns to action Sunday, where they will host Eibar at Alfredo di Stefano stadium and try to keep pace with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

In the United States, the match (1:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable and you live in the US, you can watch Real Madrid vs Eibar on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire Stick, or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Real Madrid vs Eibar Preview

Renovations to the Santiago Bernabeu have left Madrid playing the remainder of its home games at Alfredo di Stefano stadium, and this will be Los Blancos’ first match there. Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane thinks his team will be just fine, as the team has been practicing at the small 6,000 capacity stadium enough to be familiar with it.

“The Di Stefano is our stadium until the end of the season and we’re delighted to be playing there. The pitch is the same size, we’ve trained there and we’re ready to play there,”Zidane noted. “I don’t like playing without fans but that’s the situation we’re in and we’ll adapt to it. But no-one can take away our excitement about playing and we’ll make just as big an effort on the pitch.”

Madrid will also have both Eden Hazard and Spain international star Marco Asensio back from injury. Extra time off due to the COVID-19 crisis gave Hazard the time he needed for his ankle to heal, while Asensio’s knee issues have also subsided in that time. “The good news is that they both have had time to prepare like all the other players, Asensio is training normally, so is Hazard, they are both available and that’s great news for us,” Zidane said Saturday.

Los Blancos will have 11 games to catch La Liga leaders Barcelona, and if they continue to play excellent defensively — they’ve given up just 19 goals so far — they have a shot.

As for Eibar, they have been led by Fabian Orellana, whose seven goals is tops on the squad. Eibar manager José Luis Mendilibar has gone on record as being less than thrilled about the circumstances of the team’s return, and Mendilibar is isn’t happy Madrid has been allowed to switch stadiums mid-season.

“I think that is not allowed. If you give a stadium at the beginning of the season, I think it is not right to change the stage,” Mendilibar said about playing at Alfredo di Stefano. He’s also not looking forward to the stadium being empty. “I thought it was very difficult for the competition to return. I was a little scared. If the decision seems right to me? What do you want me to say … football without an audience is not football.”

Fans or not, the match will go on, with Eibar being a big underdog in this one.