How to Watch Rock Legends Season 11 Online Without Cable

Grab your guitars and turn your amp up to 11 because Rock Legends is back this summer for its 11th season. The rock ‘n roll docuseries returns Sunday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on AXS TV.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Rock Legends on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Rock Legends’ Season 11 Preview

AXS TV will have your toes a-tapping this summer with its new season of Rock Legends, which is featuring everything from hip hop acts like Public Enemy to folk legends Peter, Paul and Mary to new wave bands like Devo and The B-52s.

Starting on Sunday, June 7 with “The Motown Sound,” the show is focusing on The Temptations, The Miracles, and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. The description teases, “For many music fans, the Motown Sound is the defining sound of the 1960s pop, R&B, and soul music. The distinctive musical style — all tambourines, driving bass lines, and gospel-influenced vocal harmonies — became synonymous with the Detroit studio where the songs were recorded and the stars who sang them.”

Episode 2, airing June 14, is called “New York Hip Hop” and focuses on Ice Cube, Public Enemy, and Big Daddy Kane. The description reads, “New York Hip Hop is a regional subgenre of hip hop music that originated in New York City during the 1970s. Recognized to have evolved first in the Bronx, New York hip hop became a distinct subgenre after artists from other regions of the United States emerged with different styles. In contrast to other styles, this used complex lyrics for attentive listening rather than beats for dancing. The main components of hip hop culture from that time and still today are MCing, DJing, break dancing, and graffiti.”

Episode 3, airing June 21, is called “New Wave” and features The B-52s, Devo, and The Pretenders. The description reads, “New Wave is a form of rock music encompassing numerous pop-oriented music styles rooted in mid-1970s punk rock. Its engendered subgenres and fusions, and displays characteristics common to pop music rather than the more ‘artsy’ post-punk. Incorporating the original punk rock sound and ethos, it also exhibits greater complexity in both music and lyrics, with the use of synthesizers and electronic productions, and a distinctive visual style featured in music videos and fashion.”

The rest of the season is as follows:

June 28: “Folk Around the World” with Peter, Paul and Mary, Gordon LIghtfoot, and The Seekers

July 5: No new episode because of the holiday weekend

July 12: “Metalheads” with Motorhead, Testament, and AC/DC

July 19: “US Punk Rock” with The New York Dolls, The Ramones, and The Dead Kennedys

July 26: “Alt Rock” with The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, and Soundgarden

August 2: “Songs for the People” with Joan Baez, Woody Guthrie, and Pete Seeger

August 9: “Pop Rock” with The Cars, The Go-Go’s, and Huey Lewis and the News

Rock Legends season premieres Sunday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on AXS TV.

