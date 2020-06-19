How to Watch Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Special Online

Sherman McDaniels has always dreamed of doing a Black History Month special of Sherman’s Showcase and now he finally gets his wish. The special premieres on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and then again at 11 p.m. ET on IFC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Sherman’s Showcase “Black History Month Spectacular” on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AMC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Sherman’s Showcase live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch new episodes on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

AMC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Sherman’s Showcase live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch new episodes on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AMC is included in either the Sling Orange (31 total channels) or Sling Blue (45 total channels) channel package. They both cost $20 for the first month and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Sherman’s Showcase live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular Preview

Black History Month | Sherman's ShowcaseEven in a leap year, February just doesn't have enough days. So, we're celebrating Black History Month in the summer instead. Don's miss the Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular on June 19. #ShermansShowcase Subscribe to IFC to see clips, behind the scenes, web exclusives, and more!: http://goo.gl/1aOr5r The Always On, Slightly Off hub for movies, comedy, and IFC originals. More from IFC: Official IFC Website: http://www.ifc.com/ Like IFC: https://www.facebook.com/IFC Follow IFC: http://twitter.com/IFCtv IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Original series Portlandia, Documentary Now!, Brockmire and the upcoming Sherman’s Showcase air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On Slightly Off. 2020-05-18T17:30:00Z

This musical variety sketch show hosted by Sherman McDaniels (Bashir Salahuddin) is returning for its second season with a Black History Month Spectacular — and McDaniels does not care that it’s June.

“Sherman’s Showcase host Sherman McDaniels has dreamed of doing a Black History Month episode for decades,” said creators and stars Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. “Thanks to IFC and AMC, he’s finally got the chance. Granted, Black History Month was in February. But Sherman said ‘No, trust me, let’s hold off until the world undergoes some fundamental change that forces everyone to stay at home and watch the Showcase.’ And Sherman got his wish. He’d also like to ask Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to stop using his signature phrase ‘cats and kittens,’ which he’s been using on the Showcase since 1973.”

Sherman’s Showcase is a series that uses a fictional musical variety show a la Soul Train</i< or American Bandstand to take viewers through time via music and comedy. It stars Salahuddin as the host and includes a plethora of guest-stars like Phonte Coleman, John Legend, Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery, Terrence J, Vic Mensa, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter, Tyrin Turner, Mario Van Peebles, Bresha Webb, Michael Ealy, Questlove, and more.

The Roots Black History Month Special w/ Questlove | Sherman's ShowcaseDon't know the history of Black History Month? Allow Questlove to do his best Charlie Brown and explain what it's all about. Don't miss the Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular, premiering Friday, June 19. #Questlove #BlackHistoryMonth #ShermansShowcase Subscribe to IFC to see clips, behind the scenes, web exclusives, and more!: http://goo.gl/1aOr5r The Always On, Slightly Off hub for movies, comedy, and IFC originals. More from IFC: Official IFC Website: http://www.ifc.com/ Like IFC: https://www.facebook.com/IFC Follow IFC: http://twitter.com/IFCtv IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Original series Portlandia, Documentary Now!, Brockmire and the upcoming Sherman’s Showcase air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On Slightly Off. 2020-06-16T16:27:03Z

The description of the special teases that it will be “honoring historic African-American icons both past and present, alongside superheroes, period dramas, vampires, and a very special re-imagining of the cult film The Last Dragon.

Sherman’s Showcase season 1 is currently available to watch on Hulu, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and XBOX. Full-length versions of the songs from the series are available via digital release and vinyl from Mad Decent, the Los Angeles-based record label founded by Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo.

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Special airs Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and IFC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘WW2: Race to Victory’ Miniseries Online Without Cable