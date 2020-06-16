How to Watch ‘Siesta Key’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

Get ready for more backstabbing, fighting, and relationship drama when MTV’s docu-soap Siesta Key returns for the back-half of its third season Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Siesta Key on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Siesta Key’ Season 3b Preview

Dating DISASTERS & FIGHTS Siesta Key Season 3 Recap

When last we saw the Siesta Key cast, Juliette Porter was feeling super guilty about hooking up with her ex, Alex Kompothecras, while Alex was trying to keep Alyssa Salerno’s suspicions about him at bay. Meanwhile, Chloe Trautman knew about the hook-ups and Alex had to buy her a Celine bag to keep her quiet.

At the time, Juliette told US Weekly that she couldn’t believe the cameras didn’t catch her hook-up with Alex. But without the cameras, it was mostly a secret.

“It was completely secret. Chloe knew that it was going to happen,” said Juliette. “She just had this feeling. She’s also very involved in everyone’s life. Alex and I, we were like on good terms and we walked into her room one morning, and we’re like, ‘Hey, do you want to get breakfast with us?’ And she just starts bursting out laughing and says, ‘You guys so hooked up last night.’ And we were like, ‘No, we didn’t.’ She goes, ‘Oh, you think I’m stupid?’ So, it didn’t really last long. She knew right away. Jared doesn’t really tell anybody’s secrets, honestly. So he came to breakfast with us too.”

Now with the new season looming and Alex and Alyssa about to become parents on the show, Juliette told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t think Alex and Alyssa will last.

Chloe Tells Amanda ALL About Nashville | Siesta Key

“He basically knocked up his rebound and I think it was too soon for me because he basically got another girl pregnant the same year we broke up… which is a fact,” she said. “That was a lot for me, but I’m actually, like, definitely healing, so, I’m getting better. It just takes time, you know, like, it was a lot. And [Alyssa], I mean, you’ll see on the season… We’re fine in the beginning… She was very aware of the situation we were all in and then it kind of slowly, tensions started to get high as she definitely got feelings for him and he was just the same Alex he had always been; constantly lying, constantly cheating, like all of that, so.”

But the description for the back-half of season three promises a ton of drama. The premiere episode is called “I’m Not Letting Him Get Away With It” and its description reads, “Juliette wants to come clean to Alyssa about Nashville; Chloe is caught between her loyalty to Juliette and her career; Amanda chooses sides, betraying Juliette in the process.”

And in a preview on MTV, Chloe tells Amanda about Alex and Juliette, who is predictably shocked. So, is her betrayal the fact that she runs off and immediately tells Alyssa? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Siesta Key airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

