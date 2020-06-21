How to Watch ‘The Chi’ Season 3 Online Without Showtime

When The Chi returns for its third season on Showtime, it will look a bit different after losing its lead actor, Jason Mitchell, during season two. He was fired due to unspecified “inappropriate conduct.” Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Chi Season 3 episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch The Chi episodes either live as they air or on-demand anytime after. All of Season 1 and 2 are also available this way.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms insted of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch The Chi live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included when you start your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can either watch The Chi live, or you can watch on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch The Chi live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘The Chi’ Season 3 Preview

The Chi Season 3 (2020) Official Trailer | Lena Waithe & Common SHOWTIME SeriesThe third season of The Chi, which will feature series creator and Emmy® winner Lena Waithe (Queen & Slim, Boomerang) in a multi-episode arc as a Chicago mayoral candidate, will premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c only on SHOWTIME. Starring Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker. The Chi is back! New episodes streaming only on SHOWTIME. Try 30 days free and then just $4.99/month for your first 3 months. Redeem offer here: https://showtime.com/thechi #TheChi Subscribe to The Chi channel: https://goo.gl/ErZxti Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: https://s.sho.com/33FGC1D Get more SHOWTIME: Website: http://www.sho.com/sho/home Follow: https://twitter.com/Showtime Like: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and executive produced by Academy Award®, Emmy and Golden Globe® winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season three cast includes Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker. Writer Justin Hillian (Snowfall) serves as showrunner and executive producer for the third season.. 2020-01-13T17:16:31Z

When we last saw The Chi crew, Ronnie (Ntara Guma Mbaho Mwine) confronted his estranged father, explaining how he had grown up as a lost child who turned into a broken adult. Brandon (Jason Mitchell) found himself becoming involved with a gang despite not wanting to, and Reg (Barton Fitzpatrick) was shot, sending Jake (Michael Epps) into the social services system.

As the second season was winding down, the show announced that star Mitchell would not be a part of the show anymore. According to Deadline, there were allegations of inappropriate behavior that were serious enough for Mitchell’s agency and management company to both drop him as a client, a Netflix movie called Desperados parted ways with him, and The Chi removed him from the cast.

It later came to light that actress Tiffany Boone and The Chi’s season two showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis accused Mitchell of said inappropriate behavior. In an interview with The Breakfast Club (via The Hollywood Reporter), Mitchell claimed he was fired after getting into a “heated discussion” on set with Floyd Davis, adding, “I’m all for the #MeToo movement, but I think in this situation Ayanna tried to use it as a really, really ugly weapon.”

He also claimed the real reason he was fired had to do with money.

Next on the Season Premiere | The Chi | Season 3A wedding alters Kevin and Kiesha's lives. Emmett juggles his business and his growing family. Ronnie struggles to find his way. Jake's estranged brother Trig (Luke James) lands back in town on a mission. Starring Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker. Watch the Season Premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c on SHOWTIME. The Chi is back! New episodes streaming only on SHOWTIME. Try 30 days free and then just $4.99/month for your first 3 months. Redeem offer here: https://showtime.com/thechi #TheChi Subscribe to The Chi channel: https://goo.gl/ErZxti Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: https://s.sho.com/33FGC1D Get more SHOWTIME: Website: http://www.sho.com Follow: https://twitter.com/Showtime Like: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and executive produced by Academy Award®, Emmy and Golden Globe® winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season three cast includes Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker. Writer Justin Hillian (Snowfall) serves as showrunner and executive producer for the third season. 2020-06-15T16:00:33Z

“The actual reason that I got let go was because Disney saw what was going on with Desperados and they just bought Showtime, so they decided not to pick up my option,” he said. “I’ve been on the show for what was about to be three seasons. I was nominated for an award, so you know, I was asking for money and all these different sorts of things and they just weren’t down to do it.”

Both Disney and Showtime declined to comment on THR’s story. But in an unrelated incident, Mitchell was arrested back in April in Mississippi for two felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon and two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance.

So, The Chi will look a little different when it returns for the third season. According to Showtime’s press releases, the show named Justin Hillian as the new showrunner and upped Birgundi Baker to a series regular. Additionally, Luke James, La La Anthony, Lil Rel Howery, and Kandi Burruss have signed on to guest star in multiple episodes.

James will play Victor “Trig” Taylor, Jake’s estranged older brother who wants to reunite his fractured family, but takes an unconventional approach. Anthony will play Dominique “Dom” Morris, a savvy businesswoman with dreams of more lucrative opportunities. Howery will play Zeke Remnick, the owner of Sonny’s building who cares less about the community than the bottom line. And Burruss will play Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda (Curtiss Cook) who is back by his side to influence his political agenda and to help herself.

As for how Brandon will be written out of the show, viewers will just have to tune in to find out.

The Chi airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘WW2: Race to Victory’ Miniseries Online Without Cable