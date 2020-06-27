NC Courage vs Portland Thorns Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Women’s soccer returns this weekend, with the North Carolina Courage taking on the Portland Thorns in the first match of the NWSL Challenge Cup Saturday at Zions Bank Stadium.

The match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Courage vs Thorns on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the Courage vs Thorns live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Courage vs Thorns live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Courage vs Thorns live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Courage vs Thorns live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Courage vs Thorns Preview

The Courage finished with a 15-4-5 record last year, while also notching a 4-0 championship win over the Chicago Red Stars. They’ll be looking to continue that dominance yet again as defending champions.

North Carolina will likely lean heavily on the likes of Lynn Williams, who scored three of North Carolina’s six goals the last time these two teams met, with the Courage winning soundly, 6-0. Midfielder Samantha Mewis should also be a force in this one, with Debinha and Crystal Dunn joining her to form one of the better midfield tandems in the league. Mewis, for one, is ready to get back to action after being apart from her teammates for the last several months.

“I think we are just excited for the opportunity to play,” Mewis said about playing amidst a pandemic. “I know myself and my teammates just want to showcase what we can do and compete again. I think that’s what we’ve all been missing the most is that sense of competition and wanting to be the best.”

Mewes and company will be facing a Thorns team that recently acquired USWNT defender Becky Sauerbrunn via trade with the Utah Royals. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sauerbrunn has been forced to get to know her new teammates in a more virtual way than she would have liked.

“It’s been a little bit of a bummer to get the trade done, join the Thorns and then not actually meet any of the Thorns in person,” Sauerbrunn said on a recent Zoom call with the media. “That’s been a sad part about this for me personally, is that I didn’t get to start preseason and kind of get my feet wet with the team.” Still, while she thinks she has already gotten a good sense as to what makes her new team tick, there will likely be a few hurdles to overcome.

“I get the impression that this team is pretty tight-knit off the field,” Sauerbrunn said. “There are a lot of inside jokes that I have no idea what’s happening.”

Sauerbrunn will be joined by Lindsay Horan and Christine Sinclair, who will lead the attack for the Thorns. USWNT star Tobin Heath has chosen to sit the tournament out due to concerns about COVID-19.

One key in jury that could play a role in the outcome of this one: Portland keeper Adriana Franch will be out with an injury. The 27-year-old veteran Britt Eckerstrom will be filling in for Franch, and while Eckerstrom is a formidable replacement, Portland will still miss Franch.