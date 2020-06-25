How to Watch Travelers Championship 2020 Online Without Cable

The PGA Tour continues with the Travelers Championship, will take place in Cromwell, Connecticut with golfers teeing off Thursday.

Television coverage of the Travelers Championship will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch complete coverage of the tournament streaming on your computer, phone, or other device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the Travelers Championship via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Watch PGA Tour Live on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Travelers Championship on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Travelers Championship on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 60-plus live TV channels included in Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Travelers Championship live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Travelers Championship 2020 Preview

The course for the Travlers Championship, the TPC River Highlands, is a familiar one for many of this year’s participants. Round 1 of the tournament will take place Thursday, with Rounds 2-4 coming Friday through Sunday. There will be 156 participants, with a $7.4 million purse.

Bubba Watson is one of several golfers who will be driving more than big shots on the teeing grounds. Watson will be driving his own mobile home to the event, which will take place without any fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It makes it weird, I guess,” Watson said about not having fans at the event, “because even when I made a couple putts, you just don’t even wave, you don’t even high-five. It’s just a weird feeling, which we all love trying to challenge ourselves under pressure in front of the fans, and not having that makes it a little weird. I’ll call myself an athlete, we know we’re playing for fans on TV, but man, it’s just the roars, the electricity. Even if you’re playing terrible, to hear other roars, it gets you excited, so that’s what we miss.”

Watson joins several of the world’s top players at the Travelers Championship, including No. 1 Rory McIroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, all of whom will all be among those competing.

This week, the sport saw its first positive COVID-19 case when Nick Watney tested positive for the coronavirus. McIlroy doesn’t think it’s time to pull the plug on golf yet despite recent developments, however.

“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” McIlroy said recently. “I think we’ve done really well to start golf again and get back up and play golf tournaments. I don’t think anyone was blind to the fact that someone could catch the virus, and it’s a shame Nick did. But as I said, it’s one case. And as long as it’s contained to that and we move forward, we can keep playing.”