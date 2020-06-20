Trump’s Tulsa Rally Live Stream: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tonight on June 20. Will he talk about the impeachment inquiry? This is his first rally since the COVID-19 shutdowns and it’s already generated a lot of controversy. You can watch the rally live in the videos embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.
Tonight’s rally in Tulsa will be held at the BOK Center. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern), but some speeches will actually start earlier than that. Doors open at 3 p.m. Central. You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Watch the Rally Online Below
You can watch the rally via the live stream below.
This could be a big rally. The BOK Center (Bank of Oklahoma Center) has a seating capacity of about 19,199 for a central stage setup. There will be overflow space outside for people who can’t attend inside. Officials have also said some overflow will go to the Cox Business Center, KJRH reported.
Bloomberg has a live stream of the rally running before it begins, as people are already filling the venue.
You can see another live stream from PBS News Hour below.
And here is FOX’s live stream.
Supporters started lining up more than 24 hours early and had already lined up for two blocks before Friday ended. Protestors will likely be present too.
Here’s a video from Friday, the day before the rally.
Longest line I’ve ever seen a day ahead of a Trump rally, several blocks downtown are filled with Trump supporters waiting in line for the President’s speech tomorrow #Tulsa #Trump #TulsaRally #TulsaTrumpRally #TrumpRallyTulsa pic.twitter.com/qtKmkdKhvK
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@bgutenschwager) June 19, 2020
Here’s another view of the crowd lined up for two blocks on Friday (it’s the second video in the set.)
One block of Trump supporters lined up in front of the BOK Center in Tulsa.
The line stretched around 2 blocks with some supporters waiting since last Friday. pic.twitter.com/BCLBUoR3Mn
— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020
What To Know If You’re Attending or in the Region
Anyone attending the rally will have to go through security screening before entering the arena.
The BOK Center notes that guests will be temperature screened upon entry and masks will be provided. (Trump’s campaign has said masks are a personal choice for attendees.)
The following items are prohibited, BOK Center notes:
- Aerosols
- Alcoholic beverages
- Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
- Balloons
- Balls
- Banners, signs, placards
- Chairs
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Electronic Cigarettes
- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- Glass, thermal and metal containers
- Laser lights and laser pointers
- Mace and/or pepper spray
- Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
- Packages
- Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
- Spray containers
- Structures
- Supports for signs/placards
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Appliances i.e. toasters
- And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners
Traffic is expected to be heavy throughout the day. This is a “Keep America Great” rally, which is Trump’s new campaign slogan for his re-election bid. His original slogan was “Make America Great Again.”
As with most Trump rallies, the crowds for this one are expected to be quite large.
Remember that tickets don’t guarantee seats, they just allow you to have a seat in the rally if you arrive early enough. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.
