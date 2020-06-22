Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 4 Online

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 4 airs Monday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 4, titled ”My Life in 7 Suitcases,” reads, “Ari leaves her life behind to be with Biniyam in Ethiopia, but her mom has standards. Jenny is shocked when she arrives at her new home in India. Chaos erupts when Brittany arrives in Jordan. Jihoon reveals he is keeping another secret from Deavan.”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TLC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

TLC is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

TLC is one of 47 channels included in the “Sling Blue bundle. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Jenny Lands in India & Cleanses Her New Home With Sumit

Home is where the giant cow is.🏠 Jenny and Sumit settle in on tonight's episode of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, on @TLC at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/9AeXBRjMpe — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 22, 2020

In the clip above, Sumit brings Jenny to their new home after she arrives in India. He explains that he’s invited over a group of people to help cleanse their house of negative energy as a traditional Indian housewarming ceremony.

“It is tradition in India having a housewarming ceremony,” Sumit tells the producers during a confessional. “We just want our house to be blessed, to be pure and like, all the negativities and the positivities stay in so our life will go good in future.”

The group of men prepare the reality stars for the ceremony, which consists of Jenny holding a flower pot on her head while she walks through the house. She finally gets a good look at hers and Sumit’s new place, which raises some concerns. “I’m looking around and what I see is a big mess. We don’t have extra money really to fix up this house,” she tells the cameras.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

