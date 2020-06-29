Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 5 Online

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 5 airs Monday, June 29 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 5, titled ”Wing and a Prayer,” reads, “Brittany already has doubts about her decision. Biniyam’s friends are worried he’s made the same mistake twice. Deavan and Jihoon’s apartment is not what they expected. Tim reveals the real reason he’s moving to Colombia.”

Brittany & Yazan Continue Fighting After She Lands in Jordan

Yazan Finds Alcohol in Brittany's Bag! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayYazan is furious to see Brittany has alcohol in her carry-on luggage. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-06-24T21:00:25Z

Tonight’s episode of The Other Way picks up where last week’s left off – with Brittany and Yazan in the middle of a heated argument. Yazan got angry when Brittany hugged some of the production crew and proceeded to have a meltdown when he spotted a bottle of alcohol in her carryon. He accused his girlfriend of disrespecting his culture and disregarding the traditions of his country.

“Look at her, she is fooling me. F–k me, what an idiot I am,” Yazan says during a confessional. “This is exactly what my parents warned me about. Brittany either doesn’t understand or doesn’t care about the traditions or the country that I live in. I risked a lot of things in my life to make this relationship successful.”

Brittany was just as angry with the way Yazan was acting; in the clip above, she tells the camera, “Well that was a nice welcome. I’ve never seen him act like that and that was kind of scary to me. I just did so much and have already given up so much to come be with him, so for him to be acting like this, I’m not proud of his behavior at all. I’m actually very disappointed in his behavior.”

Emotions are heightened! Get ready for a a new episode of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/GG0QB6kCYv — TLC Network (@TLC) June 28, 2020

Another promo for tonight’s episode shows the two continuing their argument in the car after Yazan finally calms down enough to let her get in. She says in a voiceover, “I thought I had an idea of who he was,” while he can be seen shouting “Enough! Enough!,” so it’s clear the two have a lot to work through after their disastrous reunion.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

