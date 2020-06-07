Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Tell All Online

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 “Couples Tell All” special airs Sunday, June 7 and Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for the Tell All reads, “Host Shaun Robinson sits down with the cast for a deep dive into the details of their most intense moments this season.”



The Tell All Special Airs Sunday & Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC

A tell-all like you've never seen before! The #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days two-part reunion starts Sunday at 8/7c and concludes Monday at 8/7c (followed by the premiere of The Other Way at 9). pic.twitter.com/SuptIifN8d — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 6, 2020

Warning: SOME SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

The Season 4 Couples Tell All special airs in two parts on Sunday and Monday, June 7 and 8, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The Tell All was filmed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop the Season 4 cast from going all out and speaking their minds – there is plenty of drama, tears, fights and shouting to keep viewers entertained for all three hours of the event.

One clip shows David explaining why Lana was still on the Ukrainian dating site instead of using the phone that David bought her. “It was difficult for her to manipulate the iPhone keyboard while her nails were done, it wasn’t comfortable for her,” David explains while Ed laughs in the background and shouts “Oh my God.” Yolanda also calls David delusional later in the episode.

Another clip shows Avery and Ash arguing over Ash’s continued dishonesty. The two can be seen fighting back and forth in the clip above, with Avery accusing Ash of blatantly lying to her while he cuts her off and says, “Excuse me, excuse me, for you to know I sent you a picture of what I was doing, so don’t tell me I’m lying,” so there’s plenty to unpack during the two-part Tell All.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

