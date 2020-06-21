Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 2 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 2 airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 2, titled ”Caught in the Crossfire,” reads, “Colt discovers a new side of his girlfriend. Angela receives shocking news from her doctor. Elizabeth asks her dad to pay for a big-ticket item. Larissa decides to get back into the dating scene. Paul makes a huge decision for him and his family.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Tonight’s Episode Features Plenty of Ups & Downs For Each of the Cast Members

Plans change! Tania and Syngin hoped to move south soon after their wedding, but a debilitating car accident puts the pressure on Syngin to provide. pic.twitter.com/WPeSHfrKk0 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 20, 2020

Tania and Syngin are re-introduced to viewers tonight, as they finally make the big move out of Tania’s mother’s shed and into their own home. Sadly, Tania was in a bad car accident a few months earlier, so she’s unable to work right now, which puts the pressure on Syngin to find a job and pay their bills.

Syngin says in the clip above, “Before I came to the states, I didn’t expect that I would be trapped in Connecticut. And then boom, car crash came, so that all just changed within like a week. So then it’s all of the sudden ‘Oh s–t, I need to go start making this cash. And, you know, that puts a lot of pressure in our relationship.”

Meanwhile, Colt and Jess get into an argument after he asks her not to go out partying with her friends, and Paul and Karine prepare to move back to the U.S., although Karine appears to be hesitant about leaving Brazil. Larissa’s friend also wants to set her up on a blind date and Angela finds out some shocking news from her doctor about her newfound period (while she is already struggling to cope with her mother’s failing health), so fans have plenty to look forward to during tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

