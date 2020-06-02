How to Watch ID’s Tiger King Special ‘The Truth Behind Joe Exotic’ Online

The final installment of ID’s “Nine at 9” series is The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story, which examines the real story behind Netflix’s now-famous documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness about zookeeper Joe Exotic. The new special premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Truth Behind Joe Exotic on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Investigation Discovery (ID) is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is one of 47 channels included in the “Sling Blue bundle. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch id’s tiger king special ‘the truth behind joe exotic’ online 2020-06-02T17:18:00-04:00

This new Tiger King special is an “an explosive tell-all from the TV producer who was embedded with Joe Exotic from the beginning.” It follows Rick Kirkham, the TV producer who was behind the Netflix documentary about zookeeper Joe Exotic.

According to the Investigation Discovery press release:

In his self-proclaimed last interview regarding “Tiger King,” TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up in an explosive tell-all to expose the truths behind what he saw at the G.W. Zoo and his time with the eccentric figure, Joe Exotic. In this one-hour special, Kirkham shares insights into how his nightmare began, and how he faced his point of no return just three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show. Kirkham knew he struck gold with the quirky cast of characters and captured all the content he could for his own reality show. But, after a fallout with Exotic, Kirkham found his entire collection of footage ravaged by an arson fire, a criminal act which has yet to be prosecuted. After yet another fire plagued his home in the U.S., Kirkham knew he had to flee for his safety and settled down in a small village in Norway to escape it all. Now, Kirkham is ready to reveal his side of the salacious saga once and for all and will unveil exclusive footage from some material that survived the fire.

Following the success of Tiger King on Netflix, Kirkham held a livestream Q&A in which he talked about the documentary. According to Secret NYC, he talked about “Joe’s emotional side, his desperate need for attention and fame and how it feels to live with wild animals as I did for a year, plus the truth about Travis. There are some things fans of the show might not be expecting. Joe was terrified of big cats, and he had plans to release all the animals on the park if someone tried to shut his zoo down. He wanted as many people to be injured as possible if they tried to take his zoo away.”

The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story airs Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ID.

