How to Watch UFC 250 on ESPN+ (Easy Guide)

Amanda Nunes makes the first title defense of her featherweight belt as she battles Felicia Spencer in the main event UFC 250 at the company’s Apex facility in Nevada on Saturday.

The early prelims (6 p.m. ET start time) and prelims (8 p.m. ET) will both be on ESPN+ (as well as ESPN), while the main PPV card (10 p.m. ET) can only be ordered through ESPN+.

Here’s a complete guide on how to watch all the UFC 250 fights on Saturday:

How to Buy UFC 250 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 250 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 250 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($4.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), and then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 250 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 250 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 250? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 250 PPV

Additionally, if you want the special bundle price, you can still get it even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber. The only difference is instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 250 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 250

Where to Watch UFC 250

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Nunes vs Spencer and the complete UFC 250 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 250 Preview

The main event at UFC 250 pits Amanda Nunes — the greatest of all-time in women’s MMA — against Felicia Spencer, the latest fighter looking to end the incredible run by the Brazilian known as Lioness.

Nunes has taken down nearly two full divisions since her loss to Cat Zingano back in 2014. She’s won 10 straight fights, with only three going to decision, looking untouchable for the most part. However, Spencer is unintimidated for her first shot at a UFC belt.

“I always say, ‘There’s another human being in front of me,’” Spencer told MMA Junkie. “I don’t look at her highlights or lowlights as anything that’s going to tell the story of her skillset or what I’m going to see on that night. I think every accomplishment that she’s had is real. She found a way to win so many fights, and a lot of them impressively, but again, it’s another fight. It’s someone that she’s never faced before.

“I’m different. I know I’m different. I know what I bring to the table. It’s going to feel different for her, and I’m going to be able to find a way to win.”

For Nunes, a shot at history is enough motivation to keep up her torrid pace.

“It will be history, you know?” Nunes says, per Yahoo Sports. “I will get this one for sure. There is no doubt in my mind. I’m going to do my job and make some history. But my job has become history now. This is going to be the first [woman] to defend titles in two weight classes. History, you know? Now, when I fight, I’m making history.”

Spencer is 8-1 in her professional MMA career, her lone loss coming to Cris “Cyborg” Justino. She bounced back with a first-round knockout victory against Zarah Fairn dos Santos. Six of Spencer’s eight victories have come inside the distance, but Nunes doesn’t sound too worried — as you would expect from a fighter of her stature.

“She has nothing to lose and she’s going to make me be ready for everything,” Nunes said. “She doesn’t have that much, to be honest, and I see holes. I see these holes and I know how to take advantage. Just you watch.”

Here’s the full card for the event: