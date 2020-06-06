How to Watch UFC 250 on TV, Roku & Other Devices

The UFC returns to action Saturday evening with a loaded card from UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.

After ordering the UFC 250 PPV through ESPN+, you can then watch the fights (prelims at 6 p.m. ET; main PPV card at 10 p.m. ET) on your computer, phone, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any other connected-to-TV streaming device via the ESPN app.

Here’s a further rundown on how to watch:

How to Buy UFC 250 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 250 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 250 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($4.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), and then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 250 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 250 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 250? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 250 PPV

Additionally, if you want the special bundle price, you can still get it even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber. The only difference is instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 250 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 250

Where to Watch UFC 250

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Nunes vs Spencer and the complete UFC 250 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 250 Preview

The headliner will feature the best female fighter alive. Nunes (19-4), also the bantamweight champ, has won her last 10 bouts and is the heavy favorite to successfully defend her women’s featherweight title. Spencer (8-1) is coming off a win against Zarah Fairn Dos Santos in February. She wields a wicked rear-naked choke, and her scrappiness will be an asset, but she should have her hands full with Nunes, who has been unstoppable of late.

In other key bouts, former champion Cody Garbrandt will square off against Raphael Assuncao in a bantamweight showdown. Garbrandt has dropped three straight fights, while the 37-year-old Assuncao has lost two in a row, so it will be interesting to see who ends their respective skid here.

Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen will square off in what could very well determine who the next challenger for the Bantamweight Championship will be. Sandhagen has won seven straight fights, while Sterling has defeated Brett Johns, Cody Stamann, Jimmie Rivera and Pedro Munhoz in his last four bouts. It should be one of the more difficult fights to predict on the card.

Yet another bantamweight bout that should be fascinating to watch unfold will be rising star “Sugar” Sean O’Malley (11-0) against veteran scrapper Eddie Wineland (24-13-1) The as yet-undefeated O’Malley has no shortage of confidence despite going up against a far more experienced fighter.

“He’s an extremely dangerous opponent and I respect him, plus I know that with those little gloves, anything can happen,” O’Malley said about his upcoming fight against Wineland. “But I plan on going in there, knocking him out, and not getting hit; that’s how high-level skilled I am. I have extremely good defense. I have extremely good timing, footwork, and accuracy. It’s a dangerous combination all of the things I can do. He’s a perfect step up for me and I’m excited to test his chin…I’m in a perfect spot, fighting the exact opponent I’m supposed to be fighting.”

Here is a full list of all the fights currently scheduled for the UFC 250 card: