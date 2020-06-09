How to Watch ‘OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here’ Online

Over two nights, Oprah Winfrey is hosting an in-depth conversation for black thought leaders called OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?. It premieres June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN and will also be simulcast across Discovery’s 18 other U.S. networks. Part II will air on June 10 at the same time.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

OWN is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

OWN is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

‘OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘own spotlight: where do we go from here’ online 2020-06-09T15:00:38-04:00

For two nights, on June 9 and 10, Oprah Winfrey is bringing together top black thought leaders, activists, and artists for the OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? special to have a frank discussion about race relations in the United States.

Guests include director Ava DuVernay, Georgia politician Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, civil rights leader Rashad Robinson, author and historian Ibram Kendi, political activist Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, Stanford University psychology professor Jennifer Eberhardt, actor/producer David Oyelowo, and New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow.

The description of the special reads:

In response to the continuing civil unrest in America following the tragic murder of George Floyd, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today a two-night special “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” that will simulcast on OWN and across all of Discovery’s 18 other U.S. networks on Tuesday, June 9 (Part 1) and Wednesday, June 10 (Part 2) at 9 p.m. ET/PT both nights. … The special features Oprah Winfrey as she speaks directly with a range of Black thought leaders, activists, and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America. The in-depth conversations offer insight and tangible plans to answer the questions ‘What matters now?’ ‘What matters next?’ and ‘Where do we go from here?’

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” said Oprah Winfrey in a press release. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns, and comments into a national spotlight.”

“As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,” added Tina Perry, President, OWN. “I am proud that our Discovery family has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity.”

“There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective, and action,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “We are honored to partner with OWN and use our global reach to amplify this important discussion about the global issues of economic and social justice and equality to a potential audience of one billion people across more than 200 markets in a way that only Discovery can.”

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? airs Tuesday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Gordon Ramsay Uncharted Season 2 Online