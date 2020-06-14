How to Watch ‘WW2: Race to Victory’ Miniseries Online

The latest docu-series from the History Channel is taking a look at the “war behind the war” during World War II — i.e., the power struggle between the leaders of the Allied forces. It is called World War II: Race to Victory and it premieres Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch World War II: Race to Victory on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The History Channel is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch World War II: Race to Victory live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

The History Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch World War II: Race to Victory live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch new episodes on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The History Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch World War II: Race to Victory live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new episodes after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The History Channel is included in either the “Sling Blue (47 total channels) or “Sling Orange” (32 channels) bundle. They each cost $20 for the first month, and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch World War II: Race to Victory live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘WW2: Race to Victory’ Preview

Race to Victory | Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day on HISTORY UKThe new six-part documentary series reveals how and why the central alliance between Great Britain, the United States and The Soviet Union was formed leading into World War II. The series paints an in-depth picture of the race to ultimate victory and post-war supremacy, concluding with VE day on 8th May 1945. Find out more: https://www.history.co.uk Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/historyuk Follow HISTORY on social media: http://facebook.com/historyuk http://twitter.com/historyuk https://instagram.com/historyuk 2020-05-04T10:15:30Z

The latest docu-series from the History Channel is World War II: Race to Victory, which chronicles the way “three icons, superpowers and ideologies” came together “to overcome the greatest evil and achieve VE Day,” according to the History Channel’s press release.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, United States President Franklin Roosevelt, and Soviet Union Premier Joseph Stalin “find themselves in an uneasy alliance, fraught with power-struggles, false promises, and deadly suspicions of each other. The series paints an in-depth picture of the race to power and victory during the war, to reach VE Day.”

The preview video from the U.K. airing of the miniseries teases, “May 1945. The Allied powers defeat Nazi Germany. But despite their alliance against Hitler, this alliance was marred by deception and mistrust. The war became a race to Berlin between three world leaders each wanting to claim the ultimate prize. This is the war behind the war.”

The first episode, airing Sunday, June 14, is called “Mortal Peril” and it looks at the three world leaders’ attempts to “gain power and an ideological stronghold” during World War II.

The second episode, airing Sunday, June 21, is called “Victory at Any Cost” and it is described as “an exploration of the tensions at the heart of the Allied war effort, as the dominant powers weigh the moral ambiguity and actions of their alliance.”

The final installment, airing Sunday, June 28, is called “D-Day and Beyond.” Its description reads, “It is February 1945 and the Allies can almost taste victory. They agree to meet to decide what the future will look like after the war finally comes to an end. And so ‘The Big Three’ come face to face for the second, and last, time in the seaside town of Yalta.”

WW2: Race to Victory part one airs Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel. Parts two and three air on subsequent Sunday nights — June 21 and 28 — at the same time.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Alone Season 7 Online Without Cable