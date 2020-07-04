A Capitol Fourth 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the DC Fireworks Online

A Capitol Fourth is an annual event that airs for the 4th of July and tonight is no exception, it’s just a little different because of the pandemic. Read on below for a rundown on what time the live show starts and watch the event online right here.

Watch ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Below

PBS has provided a live stream of A Capitol Fourth on YouTube that you can watch below. This is the 40th anniversary and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

Tonight’s show is co-hosted by John Stamos (of Netflix’s You and Fuller House) and TV and Broadway star Vanessa Williams. The event is going to be amazing.

If you want to watch on TV, the event will also air on PBS.

The presentation will last for 90 minutes as a tribute to our nation’s frontline workers.

Peformers will include (as listed by PBS):

Grammy Award-winning legend Patti LaBelle

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty

World-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming

Legendary Motown stars The Temptations celebrating their 60th anniversary

Country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer

Five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel vocalist extraordinaire Yolanda Adams

Hard-rocking multi-platinum country music singer/songwriter Brantley Gilbert

Platinum-selling country music star Lauren Alaina

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and Broadway

Television star Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights)

You’ll also enjoy performances by members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. The broadcast will also feature highlights of iconic performances from previous concerts to mark the 40th anniversary.

PBS notes: “Also participating in new and some selected past performances are members of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The Joint Armed Forces Chorus, United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.”

John Stamos will lead a special tribute to first responders. PBS writes:

The program will also include a special tribute by John Stamos to our first responders, the doctors, nurses and paramedics, grocery store workers and truck drivers, scientists and mail carriers, new American heroes putting their lives at risk now on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. “These workers are committed to keeping us safe, keeping us fed, healing the sick and keeping the country going during this pandemic,” commented Stamos. “It’s important for all of us to take a moment in our show to thank them and honor them for their spirit and courage.” The segment honoring them will include a musical performance of the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing with You” by SAG Award-winning and Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Chrissy Metz(This Is Us, Breakthrough).

Tonight’s event will be from 8-9:30 p.m. Eastern. You’ll also be able to watch it on Facebook if you prefer or On Demand for a limited time (July 4-July 18.)

