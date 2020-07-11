América vs Cruz Azul GNP Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Club América and Cruz Azul’s rivalry continues Saturday in the Copa Por Mexico (Cup for Mexico) tournament at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Club América vs Cruz Azul Preview

Two strong contenders for the Copa Por Mexico final face off in this one, continuing their longstanding rivalry. Cruz Azul has been on a roll this year, and may be the team to beat. They are undefeated in their previous 10 matches, winning nine and drawing just once. A three-month hiatus hasn’t seemed to slowed Cruz, either. They have won their first and only two matches in the tourney so far, taking UNAM Pumas out in the opening match of the tournament before handing Toluca a hard-fought 1-0 defeat on July 8. They have looked sharp in every game so far despite a team outbreak of COVID-19 last month.

Eight players including striker Jonathan Rodríguez and midfielder Rafa Baca tested positive for the coronavirus in June, but have since recovered, and the tournament has gone on without a hitch, at least so far.

Teams in the tourney have been divided into two groups of four, with the top two in each group advancing to the semifinals. The Cup final will feature the top two teams, and will take place on July 19th.

As for Club América, they haven’t fared as well in the Cup for Mexico so far, but they also haven’t lost. They’re 1-0-1 so far, beating Toluca 2-0 before notching a 0-0 draw against rivals UNAM. The Eagles have fought hard in every match since the break, and they’ll likely bring everything they have again Saturday.

When these two teams last met, in the Torneo Clausura in March, Cruz sailed to a 1-0 victory on the leg of Jonathan Rodriguez, who scored the only goal of the match. América will have to be far more aggressive in this one if they want to come out on top. Club had 10 shots on goal to the 19 Cruz had in their previous match, and América will need to keep the attack on full throttle this time around.

Here’s a look at the projected lineups for both teams:

Cruz Azul:

Sebastian Jurado (goalkeeper) Juan Escobar, Josue Reyes, Julio DomÃ­nguez, AdriÃ¡n Aldrete, Yoshimar Yotun, Luis Romo, Orbelin Pineda, Elias Hernandez, Alex Castro, Jonathan Rodriguez

Club América:

Oscar Jimenez (goalkeeper), Luis Reyes, Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Paul Aguilar, RichaHeading 3rd Sanchez, Fernando Gonzalez, Sebastian Cordova, Roger Martinez, Giovani dos Santos, Henry Martin