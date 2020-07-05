How to Watch ‘America: Our Defining Hours’ Online Without Cable

The new three-part miniseries America: Our Defining Hours chronicles United States tumultuous history, from the Mayflower to September 11. It premieres Sunday, July 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch America: Our Defining Hours on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The History Channel is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch America: Our Defining Hours live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

The History Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch America: Our Defining Hours live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The History Channel is one of 68 total channels included with Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can then watch America: Our Defining Hours live on your computer via the Vidgo website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or other compatible streaming device via the Vidgo app.

The History Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch America: Our Defining Hours live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new episodes after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The History Channel is included in either the “Sling Blue (47 total channels) or “Sling Orange” (32 channels) bundle. They each cost $20 for the first month, and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch America: Our Defining Hours live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘America: Our Defining Hours’ Preview

America Our Defining Hours | Premieres Sunday July 5th at 9/8c | HISTORYAmericans have faced adversity before – overcoming it is baked into the nation’s DNA. Over the course of a 3-part miniseries, “America: Our Greatest Hours” draws upon 300+ years of US history, from the Mayflower, the American Civil War to September 11, to tell a relevant, emotional tale of how the US, as a nation, seized moments of crisis to create a better tomorrow. Combining dramatic live action sequences, premium documentary elements and expert interviews – the series explores the leadership and collaboration that saw our ancestors not only survive but thrive – stories of presidents, generals, explorers, visionaries and ordinary, yet extraordinary Americans. Tune-In Sunday July 5th for the premiere of "America Our Defining Hours" at 9/8c only on HISTORY. #AmericaOurDefiningHours Subscribe for more from HISTORY: https://histv.co/SubscribeToHistory Find out more about this and other specials on our site: https://histv.co/History Check out exclusive HISTORY content: History Newsletter – https://histv.co/newsletter Website – https://histv.co/History Facebook – https://histv.co/Facebook Twitter – https://histv.co/Twitter HISTORY® is the leading destination for award-winning original series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive, and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network’s all-original programming slate features a roster of hit series, premium documentaries, and scripted event programming. 2020-06-30T21:29:48Z

America: Our Defining Hours is a new three-part new miniseries from the History Channel that aims to “tell a relevant, emotional tale of how the US, as a nation, seized moments of crisis to create a better tomorrow.”

The press release says that overcoming adversity is “baked into the nation’s DNA,” so America: Our Defining Hours will look at 300+ years of history, from the Mayflower to the American Civil War, to September 11 to explore “the leadership and collaboration that saw our ancestors not only survive but thrive — stories of presidents, generals, explorers, visionaries and ordinary, yet extraordinary Americans” by “combining dramatic live-action sequences, premium documentary elements, and expert interviews.”

In the photos released ahead of the miniseries’ premiere, events pictured include the pioneers settling the west, traveling along the Oregon Trail, the building of the Erie Canal, the Revolutionary War, the carving of Mount Rushmore, Civil War battles, the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, the building of the Transcontinental Railroad, the invention of the automobile, D-Day in World War II, and the civil rights march in Selma, Alabama.

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘america: our defining hours’ online without cable 2020-07-05T15:00:45-04:00

There are three episodes in the series. The first episode airs July 5 and is called “A New Beginning.” Its description reads, “Surviving the “starving time” of the first colonies; battling their mother country for independence; heading out to the frontier and west into the unknown; sparking a resistance to slavery that brings the United States to the brink of civil war.”

Subsequent episodes will air on July 12 and July 19. The second episode is called “The Birth of Freedom” and its description reads, “In the mid-1800s, Abraham Lincoln is elected President of a United States on the brink of Civil War; Teddy Roosevelt steps forward, bringing fierce leadership on behalf of the working man.”

The series was produced entirely during the global pandemic, which has shut down most television production all over the world. “This series was created, commissioned, and produced fully during COVID-19. Our team had to go to great lengths to be able to produce this amazing content which included specialty production kits being sent to talent participating, lots of zoom calls, and a very fast turnaround,” a publicist told Heavy via email.

America: Our Defining Hours premieres Sunday, July 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

READ NEXT: How to Watch I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Documentary Online