América vs Toluca Live Stream: How to Watch Copa GNP Online

Liga MX fans will see some action before the season starts when Club América takes on Toluca Friday at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico as part of the Copa por México tournament.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (9:55 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV, which is the only live-TV streaming service that includes TUDN.

TUDN (as well as Univision and UniMas for other Copa por Mexico matches) is available in either the 33-channel Latino package or the main 108-channel package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of América vs Toluca on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

América v Toluca Preview

The Copa por México tournament will feature eight Liga MX teams that will be split into two groups: Chivas, Mazatlán, Atlas and Tigres will be the four teams making up Group A, while Club América, Cruz Azul, Pumas and Toluca fill out Group B. Group A will be playing its games from Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Group B will be coming at you from Olympic University Stadium.

Toluca did not perform the greatest in Clausura 2020, and will have their work cut out for them as they try to rebound here, with América being the bigger powerhouse.

The tournament will go on amidst concerns about COVID-19. Cruz Azul had eight people within their organization test positive for the coronavirus, but that hasn’t deterred any of the other teams in the tournament.

Club América manager Miguel Herrera is more concerned about keeping his players conditioned and healthy after a lengthy hiatus. “For us coaches it is important to arrive with games,” Herrera said last week. “We have three months without doing soccer in a fit and active way, so arriving from three months direct to soccer and competition without going through a preseason is not good either.”

Herrera recently received a contract extension for his services, and will now be with the team until 2024. This is Herrera’s second stint with the team. In 2015, he was fired after he allegedly punched a reporter, but things have gone much smoother during his second stint with the team. Since taking over the team, Herrera has led them to three titles: the 2018 Apertura, the 2019 Clausura Copa MX and the 2019 Champion of Champions.

In order to help mitigate any potential fatigue due to this extended break, teams in the tournament will be allowed unlimited substitutions, and they will be provided with unlimited access to water. They will also be given the opportunity to take breaks for the first 25 minutes of each half.

Of all the players to watch in this match, one of América’s newer acquisitions, left back Adrian Goransch, will be one of the primary players to look out for. The 21-year-old has tremendous play-making ability, and could be a difference maker in the midfield.

América is 2-1-2 in its last five contests against Toluca, going 1-1 in 2019. Club is 17-11-9 lifetime against Toluca.