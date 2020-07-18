How to Watch Arsenal vs Man City FA Cup in USA

Manchester City will take on Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in the semifinals of the FA Cup Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch every FA Cup match live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has every match of the FA Cup in the US, plus other international soccer, other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Arsenal vs Man City live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

In the most recent meeting between these two clubs, on June 17, City won handily, 3-0. It wasn’t a good match for Arsenal, as they failed to record even one shot on goal, and the team’s struggles are very real against Man City. Pep Guardiola’s squad has beaten Arsenal the last seven times they’ve played each other, so it could take a Herculean effort to the Gunners to emerge victorious in this one. The winner of this match will face the winner of the Man United/Chelsea matchup in the FA Cup finals.

Arsenal has won five of seven since, with their most recent win coming in a 2-1 win over Liverpool last week. The weak spot for Arsenal has been defense. They’ve allowed far too many goals that could have been prevented with more stout defense.

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta doesn’t want his team to focus on Man City as much as he wants them to examine their own play.

“I want to focus on what we want to do. If I worry too much about them, it’s not the message that I want to send to the players,” Arteta said about his upcoming opponents . “It’s what we are going to do and what we have to do to try to win the game, to give us the best chance to compete against them throughout the 90 minutes and put them under difficulties. That is what I will do and that is the game plan we always put against every team.”

Man City may be the overwhelming favorite, but they have a key injury that could make things interesting. Keeper Claudio Bravo will be out , and Ederson will be filling in. It’s the only major injury City is dealing with, but it could prove to be an impactful one.

City’s manager Pep Guardiola is looking at Saturday’s game as a litmus test of sorts.