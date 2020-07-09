How to Watch ‘Cake’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

The hilarious live-action/animated hybrid anthology TV series Cake returns this summer with its third season, premiering Thursday, July 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.



‘Cake’ Season 3 Preview

Cake | Forever Preview | Season 3 | FXXAnimated. Live-action. Every flavor of comedy. Cake is back with double episodes July 9 at 10p on FXX and next day on FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Cake clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing and authentic. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!) Watch Cake Season 2 Videos: http://bit.ly/CakeSeason2 Like Cake on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CakeFX/ Follow Cake on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CakeFX Follow Cake on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/CakeFX/ Like FXX on Facebook: http://bit.ly/FXXNetworksFacebook Follow FXX on Twitter: http://bit.ly/FXXNetworksTwitter Cake | Forever Preview | Season 3 | FXX https://www.youtube.com/user/FXNetworks 2020-07-07T21:59:47Z

In less than a year, Cake has taken FXX audiences by storm with its signature brand of short-form comedy. The first season aired from September to November of 2019, then a second season aired in March and April of 2020, with a special episode called “Thirsty” airing on May 28. Now the third season is premiering on Thursday, July 9 with back to back new episodes.

Described by FXX as “a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind,” Cake features “a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established with eclectic points of view, the carefully curated half-hour showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw (not to mention, totally gif-able). There’s something for everyone and plenty to go around.”

When the show returns, the first two episodes of season three are titled “Cos and Effect,” which promises a “heroic dose of do-goodery,” and “Swipe Left,” which promises to offer “a postmodern deconstructionist love story, with a twist of kung fu troll goosing.”

Cake | Deterrent Preview | Season 3 | FXXCake is back. Dig in. Don’t miss the season three premiere Thursday, July 9 at 10p on FXX and next day on FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Cake clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing and authentic. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!) Watch Cake Season 2 Videos: http://bit.ly/CakeSeason2 Like Cake on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CakeFX/ Follow Cake on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CakeFX Follow Cake on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/CakeFX/ Like FXX on Facebook: http://bit.ly/FXXNetworksFacebook Follow FXX on Twitter: http://bit.ly/FXXNetworksTwitter Cake | Deterrent Preview | Season 3 | FXX https://www.youtube.com/user/FXNetworks 2020-07-07T19:24:17Z

Then on July 16, the episode titled “Mystery Loves Company” takes viewers to “business in the front, party in the back… woods” in what sounds like a possibly scary episode of the comedy showcase.

The press kit also teases shorts called “Odeon,” which is about a mysterious sci-fi world; “Dicktown,” a short about “Richardsville, NC (aka Dicktown to the locals) and its famous boy detective, John Hunchman”; The Places Where We Live, which is a collection of short stories “inspired by real people, places or events throughout the country, forming modern folklore about everyday situations and the things we take for granted”; “Troll,” which is a “series of therapy sessions as an actual troll struggles to make progress in his life in New York City”; and “Two Pink Doors,” a series of subversive comedy films that features “eight clowns, six tales, one shot, and two pink doors.”

Cake airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

