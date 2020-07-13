How to Watch Celebrity Call Center Online Without Cable

Television is getting increasingly creative during the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest reality-TV-from-home offering is Celebrity Call Center, which premieres Monday, July 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Celebrity Call Center on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Celebrity Call Center’ Preview

"Total Bellas," "Botched" & "Real Housewives" Stars Join "Celebrity Call Center" | E!

From executive producer Nick Cannon comes this wild new celebrities-at-home show called Celebrity Call Center. According to E!’s official site, the show “will give ordinary people an extraordinary opportunity to receive advice from their favorite celebrities on fun, lighthearted and relatable topics. These will of course include family, friends, relationships, and work, but also the more outrageous.”

Celebrities include Todd Chrisley, Alyssa Milano, Kelly Osbourne, Dorinda Medley, Brie & Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Mikey Day, Vivica A. Fox, Nene Leakes, Loni Love, Shangela, Reza Farahan, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Dr. Terry Dubrow and wife Heather Dubrow, Laurie Hernandez, and more.

“Based on the groundbreaking U.K. series of the same name, the one-on-one conversations will reveal an exclusive peek behind the celebrity curtain as they tap into their personal experiences and funny anecdotes to help callers through any situation they find themselves in.”

In a preview with TooFab, the Dubrows say they watched the U.K. version and compared it to an old telethon, with celebrities there “taking calls, joking with each other.”

Heather and Terry Dubrow Talk "Celebrity Call Center" | toofabThe couple spoke to TooFab about what is likely the first post-COVID TV hit, and also opened up about their daughter Max's decision to come out on social media. 2020-07-13T15:03:04Z

“They sent us this suitcase that looked like a bomb and had us set this whole thing up at our house. It was so fun and so cool and I actually think the format worked amazingly well,” said Heather.

“What I thought was so interesting about it is someone calls in, right? And if there’s a question that’s appropriate for an individual celebrity, they give them that question, and the other celebrities can hear, they can make comments … they weigh in. I was amazed by how varied the advice was … and how funny it was,” said Dr. Terry.

In one preview, callers can be heard asking about everything from one-night stands to how many cats are OK to own.

“How many cats is a few?” Todd Chrisley says to a caller, who says eight or nine. “Honey, you living in Grey Gardens!”

Celebrity Call Center airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

