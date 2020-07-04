Chivas vs Atlas Copa GNP Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Chivas and Atlas will square off to kick off their Copa GNP por Mexico campaigns on Saturday from empty Estadio Akron.

Chivas vs Atlas Preview

The latest edition of the Clásico Tapatío will be unlike any other between Chivas and Atlas. The rivals are set to square off in their first matchup out of Copa GNP por Mexico — a round-robin tune-up tournament.

Chivas was in incredible form before the hiatus, going on a four-game unbeaten streak, reeling off three wins and a draw. One of those wins was against Atlas, 2-1.

“We are ready to start these preparation matches, I think they are necessary after so long without football, the truth is that they are good for us to get to the start of the tournament well,” Chivas defender Miguel Ponce said. said through an Instagram Live.

Ponce admitted playing in front of an empty stadium will be different.

“That is difficult, we are used to playing in full stadiums, everyone supports us, but hey, these people will follow us on television,” Ponce said. “During the pandemic we did not stop training, some colleagues have suffered, but it is not serious, soon they are back, we are all healthy, working well, hopefully the injuries do not appear

Atlas was doing quite the opposite, dropping five consecutive matches before besting Toluca 3-2 in their final game before the season was stopped.

Mexico continues to be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and a rash of positive tests among the players hasn’t stopped the tournament.

“There is no fear, we have taken all our precautions, the comrades have also taken care of ourselves, we have been negative in all the tests and surely this will be all the rivals, who will take their precautions so that we are all well, healthy and we can retake the soccer and continue playing as we have been doing,” Ponce said.

Here is some additional key information on the tournament, which will wrap up on July 19.