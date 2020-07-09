How to Watch ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 8 Online

USA’s long-running reality show Chrisley Knows Best is back on Thursday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with its eighth season of watching the trials, tribulations, and hilarious bon mots of the Chrisley family.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Chrisley Knows Best on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 8 Preview

When we last saw Todd Chrisley, wife Julie, children Kyle, Lindsie, Chase, Savannah, Grayson, granddaughter Chloe, and Todd's mom Faye, they had gone on a white-water rafting trip on the Ocoee River in the southern Appalachian Mountains. Todd's objective was to get to know his future son-in-law, Nic, better, since Nic and Savannah were planning for a May 2020 wedding.

When we last saw Todd Chrisley, wife Julie, children Kyle, Lindsie, Chase, Savannah, Grayson, granddaughter Chloe, and Todd’s mom Faye, they had gone on a white-water rafting trip on the Ocoee River in the southern Appalachian Mountains. Todd’s objective was to get to know his future son-in-law, Nic, better, since Nic and Savannah were planning for a May 2020 wedding.

However, due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that Savannah revealed in a Chrisley Confessions podcast in June 2020 that she and Nic decided to slow things down, a wedding has not happened yet. But it is definitely a big focus of the upcoming eighth season of the show if the season and episode descriptions are any indication.

For season eight, the USA site teases, “The chaos in the Chrisley family is at an all-time high. When Savannah presses pause on her plans to marry Nic, Todd struggles to let go of his dream wedding. Elsewhere in the Chrisley household, Grayson is almost a teenager and is sick of being treated like a kid. Chloe is also growing up fast and learns the delicate art of manipulating Todd. Todd finds a new emotion this season when Julie’s hunky badminton instructor awakens a jealous streak. While Julie is not in the market for a new man, Nanny Faye is, which leads her to explore the world of senior speed dating. A wedding may no longer be in the near future for this family, but they have more than a few reasons to celebrate this season.”

According to the USA press releases, the first episode of season eight is called "Grandma Theft Auto" and features "Todd teaching Faye a lesson when she asks him to buy her a new car," plus Savannah has to deal with a "big secret."

According to the USA press releases, the first episode of season eight is called “Grandma Theft Auto” and features “Todd teaching Faye a lesson when she asks him to buy her a new car,” plus Savannah has to deal with a “big secret.”

Then in the second episode, airing July 16 and titled “Badminton to the Bone,” “Todd is jealous of Julie’s badminton instructor; Grayson sneaks out to go to an unsupervised party.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

