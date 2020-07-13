How to Watch CMA Best of Fest 2020 Online Without Cable

Take note, country music fans — on Monday, July 13, the Country Music Association and ABC are airing a “Best of Fest” special hosted by Luke Bryan from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch CMA Best of Fest on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is one of 68 total channels included with Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can then watch the CMA Best of Fest live on your computer via the Vidgo website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or other compatible streaming device via the Vidgo app.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the CMA Best of Fest live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets):

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch the CMA Best of Fest live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

‘CMA Best of Fest’ Preview

CMA Best of Fest: The Music Event of Summer on ABCCountry Music superstar Luke Bryan hosts “CMA Best of Fest,” a three-hour retrospective airing Monday, July 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. The live concert experience features more than 25 unforgettable performances having aired on television over the last 16 years of “CMA Fest." Subscribe: http://countrymu.sc/youtube Connect with CMA Online: Subscribe to the CMA NEWSLETTER: http://countrymu.sc/em Visit the CMA WEBSITE: http://countrymu.sc/cmaworld Visit the CMA Fest WEBSITE: http://countrymu.sc/cmafest Like CMA on FACEBOOK: http://countrymu.sc/fb Follow CMA on TWITTER: http://countrymu.sc/tw Follow CMA on INSTAGRAM: http://countrymu.sc/ig Follow CMA on SNAPCHAT: http://countrymu.sc/sc 2020-06-23T23:12:16Z

It is definitely summertime on TV, made even sparser by the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic shut down TV production back in March. But networks are getting creative, so for a three-hour cavalcade of country music’s hottest performances, look no further than ABC’s CMA Best of Fest on Monday, July 13.

Hosted by American Idol judge and country superstar Luke Bryan, this special will bring fans “the most memorable CMA Fest performances over the years.”

According to ABC’s press release, “CMA Best of Fest features a retrospective of more than 25 unforgettable performances from the past 16 years of CMA Fest in Nashville. Artists appearing in the special include Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Lzzy Hale, Sam Hunt, Joan Jett, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Lil Nas X, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, and Zac Brown Band, with special appearances by Bobby Bones, Jim Gaffigan, Kirk Herbstreit, Peyton Manning, Lionel Richie, Rob Riggle, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan, and Rita Wilson.”

Luke Bryan talks CMA Best of Fest special l GMABryan will host a prime-time special tonight on ABC featuring some of the most memorable performances from the long-running music festival. Subscribe to GMA's YouTube page: https://bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 Visit Good Morning America's homepage: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/ Follow GMA: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica Twitter: https://twitter.com/gma Instagram: https://instagram.com/goodmorningamerica Watch full episodes of GMA: http://abc.go.com/shows/good-morning-america https://hulu.tv/2YnifTH #GMA #LukeBryan #CMAFest #CountryMusic 2020-07-13T15:07:35Z

Additionally, there will be a brand-new performance from Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker as they celebrate the legacy of “CMA Fest,” the world’s longest-running country music festival that has taken place annually in Nashville since 1972. It had to be postponed this year due to the global pandemic but will return to Nashville in June 2021.

Ahead of the special, Bryan told Good Morning America that it was surreal to host the special from an empty football stadium.

“I’m so glad that we were able to continue — obviously we were able to put a show together with CMA Best of Fest and let the fans at home re-live a lot of these memories … I hosted this show in an empty football stadium and it was very emotional. It was heartbreaking that all of our fans couldn’t be there this year, but it’s just one more testament to how crazy this year is.”

CMA’s Best of Fest airs Monday, July 13 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Reality Star Cancels Engagement & Wedding to Fiance: Find Out Why