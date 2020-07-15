Cruz Azul vs Tigres Copa Semifinal Live Stream: How to Watch in US

The Copa por Mexico has reached its semifinal stage and unbeaten Cruz Azul will face off against the UANL Tigres for a spot in the championship game.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on UniMas. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV, which is the only live-TV streaming service that includes UniMas.

UniMas is available in either the 33-channel Latino package or the main 108-channel package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Cruz Azul vs Tigres on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres Preview

Despite a rash of positive tests before the tournament started, Cruz Azul has ripped through the field at the tournament. The squad is 3-0, outscoring its opponents 9-2.

Cruz Azul claimed 4-1 wins over Club America and Pumas, and also outlasted Toluca 1-0 on a first half goal from Juan Escobar.

“We want to improve even more, the boys are making a great effort, a great job really, because for this (preseason) in which we are watching those minutes of the game so as not to overload them and little by little we will be improving in football and physically and without a doubt that winning is always motivating and more against a great rival like today,” Cruz Azul manager Robert Siboldi said.

The Tigres haven’t fared too bad either, going recording a win and a pair of draws. The Tigres pulled out a win against Chivas 2-0 and played to stalemate with Atlas and Mazatlan.

Cruz Azul has won four out of the last five matchups between the clubs, with the Tigres managing a draw in their second most recent matchup.

It’s the first ever edition of the tournament after Mexico went four months without professional soccer. The preseason tournament is meant to be a tuneup with the Liga MX Apertura approaching. Siboldi has three goals for his squad when the season arrives.

“The first is to achieve the championship without a doubt,” Siboldi told 90 Min. “To be champion, you have to beat everyone who shows up, whoever it is. Whoever the fans are wanting and wanting to remove the stigma that has been happening the last few times, I would like to play against America in the final. The third wish is to be in the Club World Cup.”

The second semifinal will be played Thursday between Chivas and America. Chivas notched a pair of wins and a loss in the tournament, while America went 1-1-1.

As the tournament goes on, Mexico is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The country recorded 836 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 7,051 more coronavirus cases Tuesday.