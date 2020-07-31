Grizzlies vs Blazers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Action from the NBA bubble continues Friday when the Portland Trail Blazers (29-37) and Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) clash in what could wind up being one of the most crucial matchups for both teams this season.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET.

Grizzlies vs Blazers Preview

This game will be pivotal for both teams, as it will be a must-win for each squad if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Memphis currently has the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and they’re clinging to a three and a half-game lead, with Portland very close behind.

Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins thinks his squad is ready for what will likely be an intense battle. “I think our guys are up for the challenge,” Jenkins said Tuesday after defeating the Heat in their final scrimmage. “We’re still far from being a finished product. The fact that we’re taking positive steps every single day, every single game, that’s very encouraging for me. I think our guys are focused on the task at hand each day.”

The Grizzlies will be led by standout rookie Ja Morant, who is leading the team in scoring (17.6 points) and assists (6.9 per game) and swingman Dillon Brooks, who is chipping in 15.7 points per contest. Center Jonas Valanciunas is also scoring 14.9 points and 11.2 rebounds this season, so he has been another solid contributor. Together, they lead a group that is averaging 112.6 points a game.

Portland is scoring around 113.6 points per contest, and they will be looking to gain some major ground in their first game back.

“The first win is super important because it’s basically going to equal two wins for us,” Portland guard Damian Lillard said. “Memphis is a team that we’re chasing and it will bring us closer to that eighth spot and also give us some distance from the team that is right behind us for the ninth spot.”

Lillard is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 28.9 points a game. CJ McCollum is close behind, adding 22.5 points per contest. Portland lost all three of its scrimmages heading into this game, but McCollum says the team will be ready Friday evening.

“If you’re not ready to play after three weeks of training camp and a chance to make the playoffs, then you shouldn’t be here,” he said earlier in the week.

Injury-wise, the Grizzlies will be without backup point guard Tyus Jones, as well as forward Justise Winslow. Point guard Rodney Hood will be out for the Trail Blazers.

Memphis and Portland played each other once this season, in mid-February, and the Grizzlies won, 111-104 at home.