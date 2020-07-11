How to Watch ‘Hotel Paranormal’ Online Without Cable

Hosted by Dan Aykroyd, Hotel Paranormal is the latest spooky offering from the Travel Channel. The series premieres Saturday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Hotel Paranormal on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Hotel Paranormal’ Preview

Hotel Paranormal | Narrated by Dan Aykroyd, T+E’s Haunting New Original SeriesNarrated by Dan Aykroyd, T+E’s Haunting New Original Series Hotel Paranormal Checks-In Unwanted Visitors from the Other Side. World Broadcast Premiere on Friday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on T+E T+E’s new original 10-part documentary series Hotel Paranormal (10×60’), produced by Toronto-based Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios company, follows the terrifying, true stories of those who have come face-to-face with otherworldly hotel guests. Narrated by Canadian icon, Dan Aykroyd is no stranger to the unexplained, each episode features spine-tingling stories of paranormal encounters told from stays at grand hotels, highway motels and short-term rentals around the world. From hotel workers and guests witnessing objects flying across the room to uncovering trapped ancient spirits and experiencing demonic possession, Hotel Paranormal brings to life terrifying encounters with dramatic recreations and paranormal expert insights. Follow us! Facebook: https://facebook.com/TETV Twitter: https://twitter.com/TEonTV Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teontv/ SUBSCRIBE to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TravelAn… Learn More: https://www.tandetv.com/ 2020-04-27T09:00:05Z

The latest series to explore reportedly haunted places is Hotel Paranormal, which boasts an actual Ghostbuster as its narrator in the form of Dan Aykroyd. The series boasts the tagline “you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave” from the Eagles’ classic song “Hotel California” and the press release promises dozens of “true, terrifying tales of paranormal hotel guests.”

Each episode features “spine-tingling stories of paranormal encounters told from stays at grand hotels, highway motels and inns around the world. From objects flying across rooms to ancient spirits trapped in lobbies to demonic guests, “Hotel Paranormal,” in 10 one-hour episodes, brings to life terrifying encounters with dramatic re-creations and paranormal expert insights.”

“As a longtime believer in ghosts, I think the incredible encounters we’re highlighting on Hotel Paranormal will open up a lot of minds and hopefully break through some of the skepticism people carry about the paranormal,” said Aykroyd in a statement. “I’m excited to lend my voice to help bring viewers across the United States, these gripping real-life ghost stories, many of which take place in their own backyards.”

In the premiere episode, a traveling salesman checks into a motel where he documents poltergeist activity with his cell phone. Fleeing into the night, he becomes possessed by the spirit of a murderer and in need of an exorcism. While on a school trip to the Vatican, a teenager and his friends accidentally set free an ancient evil and suffer the consequences. Then, a journalist is hunting down a story in Connecticut when she checks into a historic New England inn and fights off a supernatural attack. These guests have all become prey to a paranormal predator.

Hotel Paranormal | T+E | Episode 1 | Sneak PeekHere's a sneak peek of T+E’s Haunting New Original Series Hotel Paranormal Narrated by Dan Aykroyd. World Broadcast Premiere on Friday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on T+E HOTEL PARANORMAL is a ten-part documentary series that relies on first person testimony to reveal true accounts of those who have dared to stay or work at hotels that are cursed and troubled by paranormal activity. In conjunction with these first-hand accounts, paranormal experts (such as published authors, academics) and investigators weigh in and give possible scientific, paranormal or other likely explanations for the supernatural behaviour and activity described in each story, with the goal of helping us understand each of the strange experiences, further legitimizing the experiences of each of the paranormal witnesses. They also weigh in on the horrific events that have taken place within the hotel walls and provide context, delivering information on the hotel’s past and who or what might be haunting the buildings. While newly produced interviews of first-hand accounts and expert insights provide the narrative spine to each episode, dramatic recreation takes viewers back in time to the actual encounter. Aesthetically, the visual style of the encounters is gritty and unembellished, pulling viewers into the moment and leaving them in a constant state of suspense as every episode is paced out like a horror movie. Follow us! Facebook: https://facebook.com/TETV Twitter: https://twitter.com/TEonTV Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teontv/ SUBSCRIBE to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TravelAndEscapeTV Learn More: https://www.tandetv.com/ 2020-05-11T23:55:26Z

Additional episodes inside the hidden horrors of hotels include the following:

“A Dark History”– Premieres Saturday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Supernatural events compel a hotel owner to dig up buried secrets, a chef is terrorized by a ghostly lady in red and a young boy is menaced by a dark apparition at a luxury hotel.

“Paranormal Target” – Premieres Saturday, July 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A security guard chases down a mysterious intruder at an isolated luxury hotel, an otherworldly creature follows two hikers back to their hotel room and a widow is accosted by a demonic entity at a smalltown bed-and-breakfast.

“Territorial Spirits”– Premieres Saturday, August 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Renovations stir the ire of spirits at an infamous Arizona hotel, a porter is attacked by the ghost of a murderous pirate and a woman has a close encounter with a dead teenager at a historic inn.

“When Ghosts Attach” – Premieres Saturday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A skeptic becomes a believer after a spectral bride appears on a hotel balcony, ghostly orphans attack a father and daughter in New Orleans and a man fights off the spirit of a serial killer at a roadside motel.

Exclusive Clip: Travel Channel’s "Hotel Paranormal" | SYFY WIREIn the premiere episode, a traveling salesman checks into a motel where he documents poltergeist activity with his cell phone. Fleeing into the night, he becomes possessed by the spirit of a murderer and in need of an exorcism. While on a school trip to the Vatican, a teenager and his friends accidentally set free an ancient evil and suffer the consequences. Then, a journalist is hunting down a story in Connecticut when she checks into a historic New England inn and fights off a supernatural attack. These guests have all become prey to a paranormal predator. Travel Channel’s new series, “Hotel Paranormal,” premiering on Saturday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, follows the terrifying true stories of those who have come face-to-face with otherworldly hotel guests. Acclaimed writer, actor, musician and filmmaker Dan Aykroyd. #SYFYWIRE About SYFY WIRE: SYFY WIRE is dedicated to all things science fiction, fantasy, horror and general nerd culture. We cover movies, TV, comics, books, video games, space, technology and anything geeky. Check out SYFY WIRE other places: Visit SYFYWIRE.com: https://www.syfywire.com Listen to SYFY WIRE Podcasts: https://www.syfy.com/syfywire/podcast Find SYFY WIRE on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SYFY/ Follow SYFY WIRE on Twitter: https://twitter.com/syfywire Follow SYFY WIRE on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/syfywire/ Follow SYFY WIRE on Tumblr: https://syfy.tumblr.com/ Exclusive Clip: Travel Channel’s "Hotel Paranormal" | SYFY WIRE 2020-07-07T13:59:52Z

“Haunted by Many”– Premieres Saturday, August 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A cocktail waitress is attacked by malicious entities at a hotel bar and a bed-and-breakfast owner fights off a succubus while renovating a former brothel.

“Confined Spirits”– Premieres Saturday, August 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A romantic getaway becomes a night of terror, shadowy apparitions terrorize a front-desk clerk during the night shift, and a security guard is accosted in a haunted bathroom at a glitzy California hotel.

“The Witching Hour” – Premieres Saturday, August 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A malicious presence attacks a bed-and-breakfast owner in the middle of the night, a couple awakens to a spirit shaking their bed and a woman gets a bizarre phone call at a seedy motel.

“Dark Secrets” – Premieres Saturday, September 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A hotel owner fights to save an entity from dark forces haunting the property and a woman longing for luxury in a four-star spa is confronted by a ghostly maid.

“Evil Residents” – Premieres Saturday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A security guard encounters a well-dressed spirit at an upscale California hotel, an invisible attacker leaves scratches on a woman and a young girl watches a shadow man emerge from the walls of her hotel suite.

Hotel Paranormal airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.

