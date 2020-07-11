How to Watch The Irwins: Life in Lockdown Special Online

On the heels of two successful seasons of Crikey! It’s the Irwins and a special episode for Bindi Irwin’s wedding to Chandler Powell back in April, the Irwin family — wife Terri and children Bindi and Robert of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin — is back with a new special filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Irwins: Life in Lockdown on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Animal Planet is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch The Irwins: Life in Lockdown live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to rewatch shows that have aired in the last three days.

Animal Planet is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of The Irwins: Life in Lockdown on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Animal Planet is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of The Irwins: Life in Lockdown on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown’ Preview

Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin passed away back in 2006, but his family — wife Terri and children Bindi and Robert, plus Bindi’s new husband, Chandler — have carried on his cause of caring for wildlife worldwide. The new Animal Planet special, Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown will take viewers behind the scenes of the Irwin family zoo in Australia, highlighting the unique challenges they face during these trying times.

The press release teases, “Stay at home orders become quite unique when home is a 1,000-acre zoo. This all-new Crikey! It’s the Irwins special features the Irwin family – Terri, Bindi, Chandler, and Robert – as they provide Animal Planet audiences with a personal look at their work and new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic while taking care of the 1,200 animals they have dedicated their lives to at Australia Zoo during the zoo’s temporary closure.

“Bindi and Chandler, who started their lives as husband and wife in mandatory shutdown in March, spend their honeymoon with Terri and Robert as the family creates emergency management plans to ensure the Australia Zoo animals remain healthy and properly taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic. And even though they’re in home-quarantine, the Irwins have never been busier as they overcome unexpected obstacles while running both Australia Zoo and Australia Zoo wildlife hospital, one of the world’s largest and busiest purpose-built wildlife hospitals that gives injured wildlife a second chance.”

Bindi Irwin's Best Moments From Season 2 | Crikey! It's The IrwinsRe-watch some of Bindi's absolute best moments from season 2 of Crikey! It's The Irwins. What was your favourite moment from the series? Stream Full Episodes of Crikey! It's The Irwins: https://www.animalplanet.com/tv-shows/crikey-its-the-irwins/ Subscribe to Animal Planet: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkEBDbzLyH-LbB2FgMoSMaQ?sub_confirmation=1 Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnimalPlanet Follow Animal Planet on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnimalPlanet Follow Animal Planet on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AnimalPlanet/ 2020-03-12T19:00:00Z

The press release also revealed that Animal Planet greenlit a third season of Crikey! It’s the Irwins to premiere later this year. The series “features the Irwin family as they continue Steve Irwin’s mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to become Wildlife Warriors who work together to protect and preserve our environment and its wildlife. With this mission in mind, the Irwins continue to take up the mantel during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown premieres Saturday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Bindi Irwin Wedding Online Without Cable