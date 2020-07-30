Jazz vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Restart Online

The NBA season will officially restart when the Utah Jazz take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT (nationally), Fox Sports New Orleans (locally in Pelicans markets) and AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain (locally in Jazz markets). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Jazz vs Pelicans Preview

The NBA season gets back underway with a double-header on Thursday. The Jazz and Pelicans kick things off, followed by an L.A. rivalry matchup between the Lakers and Clippers. The games kick off the eight seeding games that will decide which teams make the playoffs and the matchups.

The Jazz are currently the No. 4 seed at 41-23 but could move up or down the standings dramatically depending how the seeding games go. What many are curious about is the relationship of big man Rudy Gobert — who was the first NBA to test positive for coronavirus — and his teammates. Gobert was caught on video being reckless and ignoring concerns about the virus.

“It was hard for me to see so many people question my character based on one video,” Gobert told The Washington Post. “That was a big learning experience. I know who I am. People around me know who I am. Everyone is going to have a different perception and opinion of you. If I start putting my energy into that, I’m going to be living a very painful life.”

Gobert said he and has teammates — specifically All-Star Donovan Mitchell — have put their “beef” behind them.

“When everything happened, [Mitchell] was frustrated,” Gobert said. “I was frustrated. I really wanted to make sure that he was fine. It wasn’t really about going into a conflict or arguing. [After time passed], I was able to call him and tell him what was on my mind and he did the same. I think that’s what men should do. Don’t put the business out there in the media.”

The Pelicans are battling for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and are hoping that No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will be back in action. Williamson left the bubble for a family emergency but rejoined the team on Tuesday. After missing the start of the season, Williamson averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games.

“Obviously as a coach, you want him out there as much as we can have him out there,” Gentry said, via USA Today. “We have many guys who are more equipped to make those decisions than I am from a health standpoint and a minutes-played standpoint. It’ll be collectively something that we’ll sit down, talk about and try to figure out.”