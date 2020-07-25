Lakers vs Magic Scrimmage Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NBA scrimmages continue this Saturday, with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic at HP Arena.

The scrimmage starts at Noon ET and will be televised nationally on NBA TV.

Lakers vs Magic Scrimmage Preview

The Magic came up short in their first scrimmage against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. As expected after a four-month hiatus, things were a bit sloppy at first. The Clippers won by a score of 99-90, but the Magic had command early. Orlando had an eight-point lead in the second quarter, but they couldn’t hold on.

Magic head coach Steve Clifford said after the game that despite the loss, he still saw some things he liked. “We started the game off pretty well,” Clifford said. “When we broke the lineup, the offense struggled, and then when the starters came back in that last five minutes, they played well. And then I thought the second half was much better. We were more inside-out. I know our defensive activity was better.”

Four players scored 10+ points for the Magic: Nikola Vucevic led the way for 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Michael Carter-Williams added 16. Terrence Ross (14 points) and Aaron Gordon (13 points) also scored in double figures for Orlando, so the Magic have the makings of a well-rounded attack if they heat up.

The Lakers didn’t fare as well as they had hoped in their first scrimmage, either. They got handed a 108-104 loss courtesy of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

James had 12 points, five assists and three rebounds in limited action (he played 14 minutes) and Anthony Davis had 12 points and two steals in the 15 minutes he was on the court. Both James and Davis were done by the third quarter.

“We want to just try to get better,” James said after the scrimmage. “We’re going to use this moment as a training camp to continue to implement our identity. Our identity is to defend, share the ball, push the tempo, play together. I think we were able to accomplish that for as close to 40 minutes as possible.”

Dion Waiters made his debut with the Lakers, scoring nine points in 13 minutes. J.R. Smith also saw limited action in his first game as a Laker.

“We’ve got a close-knit group,” James said. “We have a lot of togetherness, a lot of brotherhood with this franchise and we care for one another, not only on the floor but off the floor as well. So you gotta create your own energy here. We understand that. There’s no fans. Our wonderful fans are watching this game on the TVs, on the laptops, phones, iPads, whatever the case may be. So it’s about us creating our own energy, continuing to make — understanding what we’re here for and that’s to get better.”