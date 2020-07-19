How to Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea FA Cup in USA

Manchester United will take on Chelsea for the fourth time this season in the semifinals of the FA Cup this weekend.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch every FA Cup match live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has every match of the FA Cup in the US, plus other international soccer, other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

The Red Devils have won each of the previous three matches between these two teams, and they are currently unbeaten in their last 19 contests. Chelsea have managed to eke out victories in four of their last five FA Cup matches against Manchester United, however, with their lone loss coming last year.

This time around, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger thinks the resurgence of Olivier Giroud may be an x/factor.

Giroud scored the team’s lone goal in their 1-0 win over Norwich City Tuesday, and he also had clutch goals against Aston Villa and Watford. The French forward saw his season start a bit slow, but he has certainly gained steam recently, and Rudiger says that will make things interesting.

“I’m really looking forward to the game,” Rudiger said this week. “Man United are in great form – I mean, they haven’t lost in 18 or 19 games. They beat us twice in the league, too, so they’ll come into it with a huge amount of confidence. It’s going to be a tough fight, but the good thing for us is that Olivier Giroud is firing again. He struggled for a while and some had already written him off.”

Another key for Chelsea will be how well they adapt. Manager Frank Lampard has warned his squad prior to the match about Man United’s uncanny knack for drawing penalties.

“They have to be careful because when players of such high level, quality and speed of the Manchester United forwards travel quickly, you have to move your feet and not dive in on them,” Lampard said. “That’s an important part of defending at any point in time, but [especially] when you understand the qualities of the opposition, with players like that.”

On the injury front for Man United, Luke Shaw is doubtful with an ankle injury, but a previously doubtful Brandon Williams will likely play. Regardless of injuries, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his team focused on one thing: the tourney championship.

“This is a great chance to get to the final, we’re just one step away, it’s at Wembley, so we just focus on the FA Cup. And a trophy, of course, that’s massive for any player to win and any team to win, so that’s our main focus now – to get to the final,” he said.