How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Race 2020 Online Without Cable

Bristol Motor Speedway will host the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday evening.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Both the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET) and All-Star Race (8:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch both races on your computer, phone or streaming device via a free-trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Vidgo

Hulu With Live TV

Sling TV

You can sign up and watch the All-Star Open and All-Star Race via any of the above links, or you can read below the race preview for a more in-depth rundown of each service.

NASCAR All-Star Race Preview

The All-Star race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway’s .533-mile oval for just the second time since 1985, will be a four stage race with a total of 140 laps — 55 laps at the start of the race followed by two 35-lap stages. One final 15-lap round to the finish line will determine the winner.

This year, NASCAR is trying something new: the “choose rule” is being implemented on restarts. When drivers are going single file after pit stops, they can now choose the lane they would prefer to restart in. Traditionally, the race leader picks a lane, and the other drivers line up behind him, following suit. This will be a bit different.

The pole position will be occupied by Martin Truex Jr., and the purse for the race is slated to be $1 million. Kevin Harvick is one of the early favorites, but some drivers, like vet Kyle Busch, are looking forward to a track they’ve grown very comfortable with over the years.

Busch hasn’t won in his last 17 starts, and he is currently in 11th place in the standings. He’s hoping the track will be as welcoming to him this time as it has been in years past, winning the Bristol triple in both 2010 and 2017.

“I’m really happy that the All-Star Race will be there,” Busch said this week. “[Bristol] has been a good place for us over the years. We had a good run there in the first race, and I think we can take some notes and apply them for this week…It’s probably the best we’ve been at a track since we’ve come back racing.”

Here’s a look at the drivers who will be competing in NASCAR’s All-Star Race. The All-Star Open will take place before the All-Star Race, and the top three finalists will fill out three of the final four spots. A fan vote will fill the 20th and final spot.

1 Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports 3 Ryan Blaney, Team Penske 4 Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Matt Kenseth, Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Brad Keselowski, Team Penske 10 Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing 12 Joey Logano, Team Penske 13 Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports 14 Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports 15 Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Winner of Open Stage 1 18 Winner of Open Stage 2 19 Winner of Open Stage 3 20 Fan Vote winner

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the All-Star Race live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox Sports 1 is one of 68 total channels included with Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can then watch the All-Star Race live on your computer via the Vidgo website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or other compatible streaming device via the Vidgo app.

Fox Sports 1 is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the All-Star Race live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fox Sports 1 is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), making Sling TV the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the All-Star Race live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.