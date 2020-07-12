How to Watch ‘P-Valley’ Online Without Cable

The newest drama to grace TV’s airwaves is P-Valley, set in the down ‘n dirty Delta at a strip club known as PYNK. It premieres Sunday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here’s how to watch P-Valley on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘P-Valley’ Preview

From acclaimed activist and playwright Katori Hall comes a new drama called P-Valley, based on her play of almost the same name… except the “P” in the play’s title is a bit more explicit.

Starz’s description of the series says, “Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.”

The premiere episode is called “Perpetratin'” and it introduces us to Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson), “a mysterious beauty with a harrowing past” who “washes up on the shores of the Pynk — Mississippi’s hottest ‘shake junt’ — seeking employment.” Mercedes (Brandee Evans) Sundayz, “a night headlined by the club’s OG, brings unexpected trouble from a number of patrons.”

As the series goes on, surprising guests from Autumn’s past come back to haunt her, while at the club, souls are bared and deals are negotiated in the privacy booths. Eventually, Mercedes and Autumn will make major moves toward building new lives for themselves and surprising bonds will be formed as everyone fights to secure their future. But in the season finale, Autumn’s past finally catches up with her.

Hall is well-regarded for her other plays The Mountaintop, Hoodoo Love, Remembrance, Saturday Night/Sunday Morning, WHADDABLOODCLOT!!!!, Hurt Village and Our Lady of Kibeho. She also co-wrote the book for the musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. She has won awards that include a Laurence Olivier Award Susan Smith Blackburn Award, Lark Play Development Center Playwrights of New York (PONY) Fellowship, Kate Neal Kinley Fellowship, two Lecompte du Nouy Prizes from Lincoln Center, Fellowship of Southern Writers Bryan Family Award in Drama, Fellowship, and the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, and was also a Kennedy Center Playwriting Fellow. This is her first foray into television.

P-Valley airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

