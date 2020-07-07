Pumas vs América GNP Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Club América will look to stay undefeated at the Copa GNP por Mexico as they face off against rival UNAM Pumas, which struggled mightily in its tournament opener.

UNAM Pumas vs Club América Preview

América started off its campaign at Copa por Mexico over the weekend with a convincing 2-0 victory over Toluca. América was the beneficiary of an own goal from Toluca and an early goal from Henry Josue Martin Mex helped set the tone in the 13th minute.

Meanwhile, the Pumas were severely outplayed by Cruz Azul in their opener, falling 4-1. Surprisingly, it was the Pumas who struck first with a goal in the 3rd minute, but nothing went right from there. Cruz Azul answered with two goals before the half and added two more after swapping their entire starting side during the second half.

The rivalry match between the two squads is known as Clásico Capitalino and has been fairly even of late. The teams have played to a draw in their last two matchups. UNAM won the prior two games against América, one of those being a club friendly a year ago.

The tournament is an opportunity for teams to get in shape as the Liga MX start nears. It features eight Liga MX teams competing in matches from two separate locations in Mexico: Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Here are some need to knows for the mini, preseason tournament:

Copa Por México Schedule

Group Stage: July 3-12

Semifinals: July 15-16

Final: July 19

Group A: Chivas, Mazatlán, Atlas, Tigres

Group B: Pumas, América, Toluca, Cruz Azul

Each team has unlimited changes and there is a water break after the first 25 minutes of each half.

There was certainly some debating within the clubs to compete, especially with the positive COVID-19 tests. But América manager Miguel Herrera said getting sharp before the July 24 Liga MX 2020 Apertura.

“For us coaches it is important to arrive with games,” América manager Miguel Herrera said.

“We have three months without doing soccer in a fit and active way, so arriving from three months direct to soccer and competition without going through a preseason is not good either.”

Mexico has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and has Latin America’s second-highest death toll after Brazil. Mexico surpassed 30,000 deaths on Monday.

Liga MX decided to cancel the spring season and not crown a champion for the first time in May.

“It’s indisputable that we live in an unprecedented situation in this country that obliges the soccer industry in Mexico to act with absolute sensitivity and respond with unity to the demands that have presented themselves,” the league said in a statement.