Pumas vs Cruz Azul Live Stream: How to Watch Copa GNP Online

The Copa Por Mexico continues on Saturday with a matchup of Cruz Azul and UNAM Pumas from an empty Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Pumas vs Cruz Azul Preview

Players are returning to the pitch, but the stands will be empty as UNAM vs Cruz Azul face off for their first matchup of the preseason Copa Por Mexico.

While the story is certainly soccer being played after a long hiatus, Cruz Azul is dealing with a rash of positive tests in advance of their debut. The club announced eight positive tests and seven undetermined. Previously, Cruz Azul announced that two players had tested positive.

“We from the moment we accept we are in the tournament, is not ideal in the sense of what is happening because it is a thing outside of us, no matter how many protocols you carry, but we have a commitment and we want to carry it out,” Jaime Ordiales, Cruz Azul sporting director said.

When it comes to the matchup on the pitch, it will be hard to predict what the product will look like. The teams faced off twice last year, resulting in a draw and a Cruz Azul 2-1 victory.

The tournament is the first of its kind, with the teams being divided into two groups, each of them consisting of four squads. The top teams will advance to a single-elimination semifinal match which will be followed by the championship game on July 19.

Here are some important tidbits on the tournament to keep track of:

Copa Por México Schedule

Group Stage: July 3-12

Semifinals: July 15-16

Final: July 19

Group A: Chivas, Mazatlán, Atlas, Tigres

Group B: Pumas, América, Toluca, Cruz Azul

The action got started on Friday with UANL Tigres and Mazatlan FC playing to a scoreless draw and Club America getting the best of Toluca 2-0.

There was certainly some debating within the clubs to compete, especially with the positive COVID-19 tests. But América manager Miguel Herrera said getting sharp before the July 24 Liga MX 2020 Apertura.

“For us coaches it is important to arrive with games,” América manager Miguel Herrera said.

“We have three months without doing soccer in a fit and active way, so arriving from three months direct to soccer and competition without going through a preseason is not good either.”