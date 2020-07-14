How to Watch ‘Showbiz Kids’ HBO Documentary Online Without Cable

The latest documentary from HBO is Showbiz Kids, an unflinching look at the ups and downs of being a child star in Hollywood. It premieres Tuesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, here’s how to watch Showbiz Kids on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Showbiz Kids’ Preview

Showbiz Kids (2020): Official Trailer | HBO

HBO’s Showbiz Kids “offers an unvarnished look at the high risk, high reward business of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry. The film chronicles the personal and professional price of fame and failure on a child. Those who know the industry best, including several successful child actors and two aspiring hopefuls, unpack their own complicated experiences as they reconcile the hardships they’ve faced and sacrifices they’ve made on their way to finding success in show business,” according to the network press release.

The film was written and directed by Alex Winter, a former child actor himself who is best known for playing Bill Preston in the Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure film and its sequels. “Winter’s commitment to creating an honest representation of a complicated industry stems from his own childhood in show business, beginning as a child actor on Broadway at the age of ten.”

“This is a story I’ve been wanting to tell for many years,” said Winter. “Having grown up in the business I’ve never seen the experiences of a child actor, from their early career through to the transition into adulthood, told from the perspective of those involved. I’m honored that these talented actors trusted me with their very personal stories.”

Inside the World of ‘Showbiz Kids’ | New York Live TVDirector Alex Winter and Actress Mara Wilson talk about the new documentary “Showbiz Kids” which explores what it takes to make it in Hollywood as a child actor. 2020-07-13T12:58:23Z

The film features interviews with Henry Thomas, Mara Wilson, Todd Bridges, Milla Jovovich, Evan Rachel Wood, the late Cameron Boyce, Jada Pinkett Smith, Wil Wheaton, and the late Diana Serra Cary, a child star from the 1920s who lived to be 101 years old.

The film also follows two aspiring child stars: Demi SIngleton, who has already appeared on Broadway; and Marc Slater, a young unknown who recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. “The young actors and their parents work tirelessly to break into the highly competitive business while struggling to balance the demands of auditioning, working, and maintaining a healthy childhood with friends and family.”

Showbiz Kids premieres Tuesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

