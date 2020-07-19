How to Watch The Alienist Season 2 Online Without Cable

Gothic period crime show The Alienist returns Sunday, July 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with its second season on TNT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Alienist on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

TNT is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Alienist live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Both of Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” (32 channels) and “Sling Blue” (47 channels) packages come with TNT. They both cost $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with TNT if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Alienist live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Alienist’ Season 2 Preview

The first season of The Alienist saw psychiatrist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Bruhl), New York Times illustrator John Schulyer Moore (Luke Evans), and NYPD secretary Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) investigating a series of crimes where boy prostitutes were gruesomely murdered in New York City. Now in season two, subtitled “Angel of Darkness,” the intrepid investigators are trying to track down a kidnapped infant.

According to TNT’s press release, “In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era – the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society – themes that still resonate today.”

The eight-episode season will air over four weeks, with two episodes airing back to back every Sunday night. The first two episodes are titled “Ex Ore Infantium” and “Something Wicked” and their descriptions promise that as they work to find out who kidnapped baby Ana, “Sara uncovers a clue at the Siegel Cooper Department Store that leads her into dangerous territory. Moore struggles to balance his personal and professional life as he investigates a link to New York’s criminal underworld. Kreizler suspects dark goings-on at the Lying-In Hospital, while former Police Chief Thomas Byrnes (Ted Levine) plots against their investigations.”

The following Sunday, July 26, the episodes are called “Labyrinth” and “Gilded Cage” and their descriptions tease, “All is not what it seems at the Lying-In Hospital as Sara persuades a young nurse to disclose what happens behind closed doors. Kreizler is convinced that hypnosis might unlock the traumatic memories of Señora Linares (Bruna Cusi). In order to further the investigation, Moore introduces Sara to a well-connected friend, causing further personal entanglements as Cyrus (Robert Wisdom) hosts Moore’s bachelor party at his saloon.”

Plus, “the clock is ticking for the team to locate baby Ana. Sara worries about her young undercover detective Bitsy Sussman (Melanie Field). William Randolph Hearst (Matt Letscher) hosts a lavish ball celebrating his goddaughter Violet’s (Emily Barber) engagement to Moore. The ball gives Sara and Kreizler an opportunity to confront a suspect in the case.”

The Alienist season two airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

