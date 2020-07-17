How to Watch ‘The Sims Spark’d’ Online Without Cable

There’s a new summer game show coming your way on Friday, July 17 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TBS called The Sims Spark’d, which is being called a “unique, timed storytelling contest” by the network press release.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Sims Spark’d on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘The Sims Spark’d’ Preview

The Sims™ Spark’d | Official TrailerRedefine reality competitions with The Sims™ Spark’d, a new show where the only limit to what contestants can create is their imagination! Don’t miss the episode 1 premiere for United States viewers on TBS on July 17. Learn more here: http://x.ea.com/63871 For decades, diverse storytellers have been telling millions of stories in The Sims, inspired by their own lives and limitless creativity. Now, the competition is underway as twelve Simmers take on timed creativity challenges to build characters, worlds, and stories in the hopes of impressing the judges—and winning the $100,000 prize. The Sims Spark’d episode 1 premieres on July 17 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on TBS and hits Buzzfeed Multiplayer on July 20 at 8:00 a.m. (English only content.) 2020-07-08T17:10:53Z

This summer, Turner Sports, Electronic Arts Inc., ELEAGUE, and Buzzfeed Multiplyer are partnering to bring TV and online viewers a brand-new, first-of-its-kind reality competition series based on the popular EA gaming franchise The Sims.

According to the TBS press release, “Since its release in 2000, The Sims has been redefining what it means to be a gamer, allowing players to create and control characters in a virtual world, where they can express themselves in a way that is most authentic and meaningful to them. The Sims Spark’d is redefining reality competition by bringing creativity, storytelling, and the community together in an entertaining new way. The contestants will be given creative challenges to build the most unique characters, worlds and stories, all told through the latest highly successful game in the franchise, The Sims 4.”

Hosted by Rayvon Owen, the show features 12 players competing for $100,000 as they race against the clock to impress celebrity judges. The judges include YouTube personality Kelsey Impicciche, singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, and Maxis game developer, Dave Miotke.

“Since its inception, The Sims has been a groundbreaking experience, allowing players to create and virtually live out the stories they create in-game. That’s what makes it so special,” said Lyndsay Pearson, GM of The Sims franchise. “That’s also why this show is so exciting. We’re continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way.”

“ELEAGUE has become a destination for premium gaming content and The Sims Spark’d fits perfectly with our focus on gaming lifestyle and culture programming,” said Craig Barry, Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports. “We look forward to this next phase of our partnership with EA as we showcase its popular Sims franchise on TBS.”

“We are excited to introduce the highly-engaged community of BuzzFeed Multiplayer to an inventive new form of storytelling within the imaginative world of The Sims,” said Branden Smith, Executive Producer of BuzzFeed Multiplayer. “Partnering with EA and TBS allows us to offer new experiences for fans and expand our core values by spreading an inclusive approach to gaming across platforms and screens.”

The four-part series will air on Fridays — July 17, 24, 31, and August 7 — with encore telecasts on Saturdays at 8 a.m. on TBS. BuzzFeed Multiplayer will be the premier digital destination, streaming each The Sims Spark’d episode on the Monday after it is televised (July 20, 27 and August 3, 10).

